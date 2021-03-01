DALLAS, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The financial landscape is changing at a rapid pace, especially in the number of options to make payments for purchases quickly and easily. Making a payment for retail and online stores has been simplified and the processing fees are lower thanks to Cybrswype who is leading the way. Using a phone to make payments is nothing new, but Cybrswype set out to make it better, and they have done it simply with text messaging.
Matt Smith, CEO of Cybrswype says, "Most people use text messaging and Redtie is a perfect fit. Our platform connects the merchant, financial institution, and consumer together. Redtie fills the communication gap between all of the parties during the payment process. It's a robust, feature-rich, and the smart choice for us. We did not want the lack of timely communications to be the downfall for our merchants, or our users."
Cybrswype, a cardless payment platform is built on Redtie's advanced text messaging protocols. The platform is licensed to intermediaries who manage the relationship with merchants, who in turn, interact with consumers visiting retail and online stores. Steve Knaebel, President Redtie says "Redtie is a simple and easy-to-use platform, giving merchants the option to use a phone or computer to send text messages. Merchants get features like; read receipts, archiving, dedicated phone number, multi-user access, and attachments that are stored and accessed in a secure cloud. Also, consumers don't have to download an app to use it; they receive a text like any other text."
Redtie fills a critical role for Cybrswpe. By empowering the merchants to connect with their consumers, not just with text messages, merchants can attach files like documents, audio and video just like you would with email. Redtie makes it easy for merchants to create loyal and long-lasting consumer relationships.
"CybrSwype is a cutting edge payments platform that appeals to a wide range of demographics. We are glad they chose Redtie. Our vision for Redtie is to replace Email as an enterprise connectivity solution. In order for that to happen, Text messaging should have similar abilities and our product follows this premise. The benefits of texting far outweigh Email. Text has an average open rate of 98% and is generally read within 3 minutes. Where email has an open rate of around 18% with a large amount of email going into the spam folder" says Steve Knaebel, President of Redtie.
