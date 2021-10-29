WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THAT Agency, an award-winning West Palm Beach web design firm and online marketing agency, has partnered with Sunny Honey to build them a cutting-edge website to launch their online raw honey business. Needing to make an impression on the marketplace, Sunny Honey entrusted THAT Agency to build them a fast and responsive eCommerce website that helped them stand out from the crowd.
Sunny Honey is based in Miami, Florida and offers a wide variety of raw, creamed and flavored honey that is inspired by founder Mihaela Gutman's years in the restaurant industry. Focused on giving their customers all of the nutritional benefits that come with raw, unfiltered, and unheated honey - Sunny Honey needed a website that could operate to both showcase their product and sell it in an easy-to-use platform.
"Sunny Honey approached THAT Agency to help them bring their new brand to market. Working closely with the Sunny Honey team, THAT Agency was able to bring its vision to life. We are excited for consumers to explore their brand, flavors, and even the unique recipes that show just how versatile honey can be," stated Bill Teubner, President of THAT Agency.
Built on WordPress, the Sunny Honey site has a lightweight custom framework that focuses on both speed and performance for this integrated eCommerce website. "We were very fortunate to partner with such a dedicated and talented team at THAT Agency for our product launch. From our website design and functionality to an entire suite of digital marketing programs, they have shown leadership and professionalism every step of the way," said Jorge and Miahela Gutman, owners of Sunny Honey. In addition to being built for speed, the website utilizes fully optimized product metadata for increased searchability.
To properly showcase their line of products and the potential uses behind it, THAT Agency has implemented a product gallery and call to action selection with lifestyle shots in addition to a blog and recipe sections with filters for usability to allow visitors to find the content they want quickly.
This practical, easy to use, and easy to navigate website allows users to easily access everything they need in one place when it comes to purchasing high-quality raw honey while being easy to maintain and keep aligned with growth-oriented business goals that will set Sunny Honey up for long-term and sustainable business growth in the online marketplace.
About THAT Agency
Proudly serving U.S. businesses of all sizes – from startups to Fortune 500 companies, THAT Agency is a full-service digital marketing company located in West Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to designing and developing new websites, THAT Agency creates and executes next-level digital marketing strategies for search engine marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, inbound marketing, and more. For additional information or to submit a request for proposal (RFP), visit thatagency.com or call 561.832.6262.
Media Contact
Bill Teubner, THAT Agency, +1 5618326262, bteubner@thatagency.com
SOURCE THAT Agency