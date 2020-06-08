GROTON, Conn., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThayerMahan, a leading maritime technology company providing autonomous marine sensing solutions to government and industry clients, is pleased to announce today that it has earned ISO 9001 and 45001 certifications. The comprehensive system audit leading to certification covered every aspect of company operations.
"Any company that has been through the ISO certification process knows that achieving ISO 9001 and 45001 certifications are demanding," said Mike Connor, President and CEO of ThayerMahan. "Each individual in our operations must be wholly dedicated to the pursuit of quality and safety. By scrutinizing our enterprise at every level, we assure that our customers are receiving superior customer service and the highest quality products, in the safest possible manner."
ISO 9001:2015 is a quality management system standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach. ISO 45001:2018 specifies requirements for an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system, and gives guidance for its use, to enable organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance.
"Fulfilling the strict requirements of the ISO 9001 and 45001 standards highlights our focus and commitment to deliver total customer satisfaction and safety," Mike Connor said.
About ThayerMahan
ThayerMahan provides government and commercial clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. ThayerMahan is at the forefront of the paradigm shift in maritime security, leveraging the rapid acceleration of advancements in robotic miniaturization, globally accessible digital communications, and artificial intelligence to drive down costs and supplement the capabilities of traditional maritime operations. In addition, the Company's 'Search as a Service' offering allows its customers in government, industry, and academia to quickly access the latest technology and get the information they need.
