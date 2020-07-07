GROTON, Conn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle Behbehani, a senior staff engineer at ThayerMahan, Inc., and Navy Reservist returned to Naval Station Norfolk in June after a seven-month deployment in East Africa. ThayerMahan is a Groton-based world leader in autonomous maritime security solutions.
While Kyle was overseas, his ThayerMahan colleagues pitched in to send him a surprise Christmas care package, filled with sweat-wicking clothing, snacks, drink mixes, stationary, toiletries, games, books, and more.
Kyle was required to quarantine upon arrival at Naval Station Norfolk for out-processing prior to returning home as part of the Navy's COVID-19 precautions. Kyle's colleagues are looking forward to him rejoining the engineering team later this month.
Kyle stated, "I really appreciated the support the ThayerMahan team provided while deployed. I'm eager to rejoin the team and catch up on the important and exciting work that's taking place."
Kyle has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the United States Naval Academy and Master's degree in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. Prior to joining ThayerMahan, he served six years on active duty as a Submarine Officer and worked as a Payload Systems Software and Systems Engineer at General Dynamics Electric Boat.
ThayerMahan President & CEO, Mike Connor stated, "Half of our team at ThayerMahan are veterans. We believe in service to our country. That includes supporting employees who continue to serve in the Reserves or National Guard. We look forward to seeing Kyle when he returns to our team."
ThayerMahan, Inc. is a maritime technology company dedicated to providing its government and commercial clients with turn-key autonomous marine solutions, including deployment, operations, data gathering and analysis services, using state-of-the-art acoustic and electronic sensors integrated on a variety of host platforms tailored to specific mission criteria. The company is headquartered in Groton, CT with satellite presences in Boston and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.thayermahan.com or contact directly at info@thayermahan.com.
