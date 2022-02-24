LINCOLN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson Habib Denison (THD), a Moore company, announces the hiring of Wendy Orleman as vice president, client strategy. With over twenty years of experience leading strategy for nonprofit and commercial clients, Orleman's industry expertise will support THD's commitment to client growth and creating meaningful social impact.
Prior to joining THD, Orleman served as senior director of customer strategy at Merkle, leading customer/donor acquisition and retention strategies for both commercial and nonprofit organizations. Orleman developed road maps, test plans and campaign optimization tactics to meet clients' business objectives. As part of her rewarding agency career supporting the nonprofit industry, Orleman has proven herself as a strong relationship builder and data-driven marketing strategist.
"It's an honor to be joining THD and Moore during this dynamic stage of growth," said Orleman. "Their dedication and investment in people and technology is encouraging and I'm thrilled to be able to bring my expertise and understanding of evolving nonprofit strategies to our growing list of clients."
In her new role, Orleman will play a key part in codifying THD's donor journey framework. She will also work closely with Chief Strategy Officer Linda Williams and alongside the THD account team leadership to develop road maps, effective omnichannel strategies and advance donor-centric program transformation for clients.
"I am excited for Wendy to join us and confident that her diverse marketing career and past experiences with nonprofit organizations, particularly her strength in donor journey strategies, will drive growth for our clients at speed and scale," said Linda Williams, chief strategy officer at THD.
About Thompson Habib Denison
Thompson Habib Denison (THD) is a social impact agency committed to helping nonprofits grow through long-term, brand-loyal donor relationships. Bringing together its core competencies in strategy, data, analytics, marketing and creative, THD develops and executes insight-driven multichannel strategies to advance the mission of meaningful causes that serve our communities, our nation and our world. The company is headquartered in Lincoln, Mass., with clients across the U.S. and Canada.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
