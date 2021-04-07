SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a real estate management consulting and analytics firm, has released the definitive list of the nation's largest real estate companies and franchise brands in its 2021 Enterprise 20 report as part of its annual Real Estate Almanac publication. The report analyzes and ranks real estate's largest enterprise companies and franchise brands by 2020 calendar year sales volume, transaction sides and agent count, and shows that the nation's 20 largest real estate companies grew sales volume market share by 4.0 percent in 2020 from the previous year.
The market share growth, accounted against NAR's annual existing home sales statistics, shows that the 20 largest real estate brokerage enterprises (which account for companies' full stats – franchise brand and company-owned brokerage) did a total of $2.1 trillion in sales volume in 2020. This represents an accelerated concentration from the top 20 sales volume market share growth from 2018-2019 of 2.7 percent.
The top 20 real estate enterprises accounted for 54.9 percent of existing home sales volume in 2020, revealing just how much production is concentrating among the nation's biggest and most powerful real estate organizations.
The Enterprise 20 analyzes companies by the sales volume and transaction sides of both their company-owned brokerages and the franchise brands they may own as an "enterprise." This gives a full, clearer picture of just who the biggest of the big are, the scale of their industry dominance and the degree to which it's increasing. Access the full 2021 Enterprise rankings here, which includes access to enterprise rankings by 2020 sales volume, transaction sides and agent count.
Just the five largest real estate enterprises by annual sales volume in 2020 – Realogy Holdings Corp., Keller Williams Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America and Compass – accounted for 42.4 percent of total existing home sales volume in 2020.
Enterprises have differing structures. Realogy and HomeServices of America, for example, manage both company-owned brokerage operations as well as franchise brands; others such as Keller Williams Realty and RE/MAX operate just as a franchisor, and others such as Compass just have company-owned brokerage operations.
"Real estate is the largest industry in the United States, measured by GDP, and its dominant players are becoming larger and larger," said Stefan Swanepoel, T3 Sixty chairman and CEO.
Among the nation's top 20 franchise brands by sales volume, Keller Williams Realty retains its No. 1 rank with $387.6 billion in annual sales by companies that operate under its brand, followed by RE/MAX with $294.2 billion, Coldwell Banker Real Estate with $265.4 billion, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices with $139.26 billion and Sotheby's International Realty with $135.1 billion. These top five brands also saw strong year-over-year sales volume increases, ranging from 8.8 to 32.1 percent, another example of how real estate thrived in a year that throttled many other industries.
Access the full 2021 Enterprise 20 franchise brand rankings here, which includes rankings by 2020 sales volume, transaction sides and agent count.
About the 2021 Enterprise 20
The Enterprise 20, which analyzes the residential real estate industry's largest enterprises and franchise brands, is the fourth section of the Real Estate Almanac, a comprehensive annual compendium on the residential real estate brokerage industry. The Almanac includes a ranking of real estate's most powerful leaders (SP 200), a list of its largest MLSs and Realtor associations (ORE 200), a list of the largest technology companies (Tech 500), a list of the nation's largest holding companies, franchise brands and public companies (Enterprise 20), and a list of the nation's 1,000 largest brokerages (Mega 1000). For more, visit realestatealmanac.com.
About T3 Sixty
T3 Sixty is a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry. T3 Sixty also provides extensive data services and research to affect intelligent change and growth. For more, visit t360.com.
