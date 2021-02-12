FLEMINGTON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is proud to announce the 2021 Annual Conference will be hosted virtually on October 18th - 21st. Due to COVID-19, the EWF is going virtually for a second consecutive year because the health and well-being of their members is always a top priority. Take advantage of the special early bird rate by registering on or before March 31st here.
It's more than a Virtual Conference! It's an opportunity to learn from the most accomplished and influential women in Infosec, Risk and Privacy globally. Attendees will gain exposure to new ideas and approaches, develop best practices, and build trusted relationships with the best and the brightest women in their field. This year, the EWF Conference will be focused on Securing Digital Ecosystems.
"We are building upon the success of our 2020 EWF Virtual Conference and are laser-focused on providing the absolute best experience, content, and networking opportunities for our attendees," said Joyce Brocaglia, Founder, EWF. "Our Virtual Conference platform provides a way for women from all over the world to share, learn and interact with other female leaders in cybersecurity, risk and privacy."
The 2020 EWF Conference virtually hosted over 1,200 women globally. Based on rave reviews from attendees, the EWF is expecting attendance to grow rapidly in 2021. Networking was made fun and easy for attendees through the EWF Conference app where women participated in gamification, after party DJ sets, Dueling Pianos, Cyberescape Online game, Virtual Meditations, & more. Other attendee activities available: Photo Booth, breakout rooms, a private social app wall, and live polling/Q&A. Overall the virtual Conference tracked over 5,000 new connections and over 12,500 shared profiles over the course of 3 days.
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the largest member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance Risk & Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent and influential women in our field by facilitating programs and events throughout the year, including an Annual Conference, regional meetings, leadership development, and mentorship programs, and interaction with global thought leaders through an online community. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
