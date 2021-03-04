SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Products That Count, the most influential Product Acceleration Platform reaching over 300,000 product managers globally, recognizes over 20 of the best products for Product Managers at the 2021 Product Awards. Top organizations have advanced digital capabilities by seven years in the past year alone. To stay competitive, product managers must innovate to adapt to rapidly changing markets and tough competition.
On March 2-3, Products That Count awarded more than 20 companies at the Product Awards for their outstanding achievement in being the best products used by product managers and leading digital transformation through the global pandemic. After receiving over 2,000 nominations, 100 finalists were selected through people's choice voting. Our Award Advisory Board, made of 5 product management executives from varying industries, narrowed it down further to the 20 winners below. Products That Count and over 300 C- and VP-level product management executives got together virtually to celebrate 20 winners as well as 2 charity organizations that shape the product conversation, making this the largest gathering of product executives worldwide.
We are grateful to our sponsors because without their support, none of this would have been possible: Heap, Bluedot, Mighty Capital, Indicative, Sisense, and Autodesk.
In addition to celebrating these product leaders, Products That Count also revealed their market leading Product Acceleration Platform, which enables any organization to learn the craft of product management through a personalized approach that includes; the breadth of world-class content from influential product executives at the most innovative companies; depth on product topics from all industries, geographies, and stages of maturity; and progressive programs to continuously stay sharp, deepen knowledge and grow impact. For more information, check out https://productsthatcount.com/product-leaders/.
We want to congratulate the winners for their outstanding achievements in product and proving to truly be one of the best products:
- Conceive- identify and prioritize ideas and concepts: Miro (returning winner), Amplitude, Autodesk, Figma (returning winner)
- Design- translate ideas into user experience designs: Mural, ProductBoard, Invision, Webflow
- Build- renders designs into a fully realized product: Airtable, Proto.io, Sisense, GoodData
- Operate- launches, operates, and supports a product: Indicative, Confluence, Heap (returning winner), PieSync
- Collaborate- enable effective communication across product stakeholders: UserLeap, Vonage, Zoom (returning winner), JIRA Agile
- Special Categories, awarding companies and individuals who are redefining product and product organizations: Bluedot, Adam Smith, Priya Gopalakrishnan of Twilio, and Adam Smith of 1-800-Flowers
- Charity Donations made to organizations who empower students with the education they need to get into product: Code.org and Students Rising Above
To learn more about the 2022 Product Awards and nominate a product, go to marketing.productsthatcount.com/awards.
About Products That Count: Products That Count is the original and most influential product acceleration platform in the world. Almost 300,000 product managers globally read, watch, attend and listen to our 3,000+ free blog posts, videos, webinars, and podcasts. C/VP-level product executives such as Netflix Product VP, Coinbase CPO, and Box CPO share best practices and raise their profile at our curated product salons, podcast show, and mastermind circles. Leading brands such as Autodesk and Capital One join as corporate members to turn their product teams into a competitive advantage. Hyper-growth companies like Amplitude have generated 10X ROI from marketing partnerships. Learn more at www.productsthatcount.com.
