PHOENIX, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developers at Halfpricesoft.co m have just released ezPaycheck for MAC for years 2021-2022 for a limited time. Any potential customers can download and test the product before purchase and rest easy knowing it will only be 159.00 to process payroll for the remaining 2021 year and the full 2022 payroll year.
"MAC 2021-2022 bundle version for ezPaycheck payroll software has been discounted for $159.00 for a limited time. ." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck for MAC is $119.00 per calendar year for a single user version. The 2021 version is currently only $79.00 for a single user version. EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processing for new and seasoned business owners and entrepreneurs in an effort to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface offers a quick start guide for setup of employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Download and test at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp.
EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.
- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (Please note: Copy A W2 and W3 forms are required)
- Supports multiple accounts with no extra charge.
To learn more about MAC ezPaycheck and test drive prior to purchasing, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
