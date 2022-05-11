Winners will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Yamaha has selected thirteen notable musicians as their 2022 Yamaha Young Performing Artists (YYPA) winners. The YYPA competition recognizes outstanding young musicians studying in the United States who transcend classical, jazz and contemporary music.
"The YYPA Program is one of the ways we at Yamaha continue to show our commitment to promising young musicians' futures. Helping to launch the careers of these artists is exciting and deeply fulfilling to us", said John Wittmann, associate vice president, artist relations. "This year's winners are extraordinary, and we are excited to provide them a completely unique experience!"
Talented applicants who demonstrated exceptional technical skill and artistry in brass, winds, strings, percussion instruments, and piano needed to submit an audio/video audition and support materials; each submission was evaluated by a panel of Yamaha Artists, experts and national celebrity musicians.
The 2022 YYPA Winners:
Arin Sarkissian – Flute - The Colburn School
Ángel Martín Mora – Clarinet - The Colburn Conservatory of Music
Luis Marquez Teruel – Bassoon – The Curtis Institute of Music
Landon Chang – Saxophone - University of North Texas
Sophia Kickhofel – Saxophone - The Juilliard School
Jacob Batchelder – Trumpet - Central Washington University
Kevin Flanagan – Tuba - University of Miami, Frost School of Music
Britton-René Collins - Percussion - University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance
Oliver Mayman – Percussion - Temple University
Jordan Proffer - Drum Set - University of North Texas
Ayoun Alexandra Kim – Cello- Cheonan - The Juilliard School
Clayton Stephenson –Piano - Harvard / New England Conservatory Dual Degree Program
Sergio de Miguel – Piano - Berklee College of Music
The 2022 YYPA Honorable Mentions:
Tessa Vermeulen – Flute – Carnegie Mellon University
Anders Peterson – Clarinet – University of Southern California
Erik Nelson – Saxophone – University of California, Berkeley
Amy Boedlgheimer – Trumpet – Central Washington University
Jaehan Kim – Trombone – New England Conservatory of Music
Spender Banister – Trombone – Oklahoma Christian University
Gabriel Costache – Percussion – Manhattan School of Music
John Dawson – Percussion – Northwestern University, Bienen School of Music
Isabella Brown – Violin – The Colburn School
Nicholas Alexander Kaponyas – Piano – Mannes School of Music
The YYPA program has been one of the most vital ways of connecting with young and rising talent. This competition has recognized over 300 exemplary musicians. Many of the past winners have established successful music careers, both as performers and educators, including Alexa Tarantino, New York saxophonist, composer and bandleader; Otis Murphy, professor of music in saxophone at Indiana University; and Carol Jantsch, principal tubist of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The 2022 Yamaha Young Performing Artists receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, all-expense paid trip to the YYPA Celebration being held June 25-28, 2022. This takes place during the Music for All™ Summer Symposium, to be held at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, from June 27-July 2, 2022. The guest artist for the 2022 YYPA Celebration Weekend will be former YYPA Winner and current Yamaha Performing Artist, Kenneth Tse, Professor of Saxophone at the University of Iowa.
The young artists perform in front of a unique audience, receive national press coverage, and participate in workshops designed to launch a professional music career. The 2022 winners will walk away from this experience with services and support from Yamaha Artist Relations and professional audio and video recordings, as well as photography of their live performance.
To learn more about the Yamaha Young Performing Artists Program and the winners visit, https://yamaha.io/YYPA.
About Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company, based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your entire musical journey including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, professional and home audio equipment
Media Contact
Diana Moeck, Yamaha, 714.522.9491, dmoeck@yamaha.com
SOURCE Yamaha