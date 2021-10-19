SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the market shifts and adjusts, Internet of Things innovation has continued to soar and take advantage of the need for remote operations, automation, and real-time visibility and analytics into operations, infrastructure, and assets. Each fall Compass Intelligence honors and recognizes the best of the best IoT innovative companies, organizations, products, platforms, and solutions. Compass Intelligence recognizes 21 companies in distinct IoT categories specific to industry, in addition to this year's 5 awards selected solely by Compass Intelligence. Nominations come in from analysts, companies, partners, press relations and corporate communications contacts followed by a voting process completed in early October. The 2021 IoT Innovator award recipients include the following companies and organizations (in order of the award listings): Cognition World, Vigilent, Ericsson, Eseye and Armis, Beep, UST, Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Siemens, National Energy Center, CDW-G and Cradlepoint, EZVIZ, Fleetio, Spireon, Pedigree Technologies, ClearBlade, BMC Software, Sony Semiconductor IL, Eseye and Alcuris, Green Cubes Technology Siemens and University of Birmingham, ORBCOMM, Zebra Technologies, HaulSuite, Precise Software Solutions, Comcast's MachineQ, and Wiliot.

"It is great to see so much energy, excitement, and real growth in the IoT market due to the changing dynamics in the workforce, with remote operations, and the need to have complete visibility into business operations," says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. The IoT Innovator Awards program builds on existing research, market studies, custom advisory, and insight reports made available on CompassIntel.com. "These 26 innovative companies and organizations showcase excellence and innovation with new IoT products/solutions, processes, and methods that support in IoT growth."

--The 2021 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Award recipients are as follows:--

Utility & Water Metering - CONNECT360 by Cognition World

Facilities/Building Management - Vigilent

Agriculture & Farming - Thunderstruck by Ericsson

IoT Device Security - Eseye and Armis, Agentless Security for IoT and Edge Computing Devices

Driverless Vehicles - Beep

Retail & Customer Experiences - Cold Truth by UST

Smart Roads - Peachtree Corners, Georgia

Intelligent Transportation - Sitraffic portfolio by Siemens

Energy Management – National Energy Center

Public Safety - CDW-G and Cradlepoint

Home Automation - C6W Camera by EZVIZ

Agriculture Fleet Management - Fleetio

Auto Dealership Management - GoldStar Enterprise by Spireon

Trucking Fleet Management - Pedigree Technologies

IoT for Good - ClearBlade

Machine Vision Technologies - BMC Helix by BMC Software

IoT Chipset Technologies - Altair ALT1250 by Sony Semiconductor IL

Medical Devices - Alcuris Memo Digital Telecare Solution Powered by Eseye's AnyNet+ SIM

Aviation/Airport - Maestro IoT by Green Cubes Technology

Colleges/Universities - Siemens and University of Birmingham

Asset Monitoring - ST 6100 by ORBCOMM

--Compass Intelligence Selected:--

Connected Hospital Leadership - Zebra Technologies

LTL Carrier Innovation - HaulSuite

Supply Chain Food Safety - Precise Software Solutions

Inventory Management & Tracking - Machine Q, a Comcast Company

Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting - IoT Pixels by Wiliot

About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards

The 4th Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Compass Intelligence has been recognizing companies for more than 9 years, after initially launching the A-List in M2M Awards back in 2012. The Innovator award categories run across 21 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence also recognizes startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies annually that have made an impact to the market and demonstrate superior innovation to elevate IoT.

Note: Brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

