SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the market shifts and adjusts, Internet of Things innovation has continued to soar and take advantage of the need for remote operations, automation, and real-time visibility and analytics into operations, infrastructure, and assets. Each fall Compass Intelligence honors and recognizes the best of the best IoT innovative companies, organizations, products, platforms, and solutions. Compass Intelligence recognizes 21 companies in distinct IoT categories specific to industry, in addition to this year's 5 awards selected solely by Compass Intelligence. Nominations come in from analysts, companies, partners, press relations and corporate communications contacts followed by a voting process completed in early October. The 2021 IoT Innovator award recipients include the following companies and organizations (in order of the award listings): Cognition World, Vigilent, Ericsson, Eseye and Armis, Beep, UST, Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Siemens, National Energy Center, CDW-G and Cradlepoint, EZVIZ, Fleetio, Spireon, Pedigree Technologies, ClearBlade, BMC Software, Sony Semiconductor IL, Eseye and Alcuris, Green Cubes Technology Siemens and University of Birmingham, ORBCOMM, Zebra Technologies, HaulSuite, Precise Software Solutions, Comcast's MachineQ, and Wiliot.
"It is great to see so much energy, excitement, and real growth in the IoT market due to the changing dynamics in the workforce, with remote operations, and the need to have complete visibility into business operations," says Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. The IoT Innovator Awards program builds on existing research, market studies, custom advisory, and insight reports made available on CompassIntel.com. "These 26 innovative companies and organizations showcase excellence and innovation with new IoT products/solutions, processes, and methods that support in IoT growth."
--The 2021 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Award recipients are as follows:--
Utility & Water Metering - CONNECT360 by Cognition World
Facilities/Building Management - Vigilent
Agriculture & Farming - Thunderstruck by Ericsson
IoT Device Security - Eseye and Armis, Agentless Security for IoT and Edge Computing Devices
Driverless Vehicles - Beep
Retail & Customer Experiences - Cold Truth by UST
Smart Roads - Peachtree Corners, Georgia
Intelligent Transportation - Sitraffic portfolio by Siemens
Energy Management – National Energy Center
Public Safety - CDW-G and Cradlepoint
Home Automation - C6W Camera by EZVIZ
Agriculture Fleet Management - Fleetio
Auto Dealership Management - GoldStar Enterprise by Spireon
Trucking Fleet Management - Pedigree Technologies
IoT for Good - ClearBlade
Machine Vision Technologies - BMC Helix by BMC Software
IoT Chipset Technologies - Altair ALT1250 by Sony Semiconductor IL
Medical Devices - Alcuris Memo Digital Telecare Solution Powered by Eseye's AnyNet+ SIM
Aviation/Airport - Maestro IoT by Green Cubes Technology
Colleges/Universities - Siemens and University of Birmingham
Asset Monitoring - ST 6100 by ORBCOMM
--Compass Intelligence Selected:--
Connected Hospital Leadership - Zebra Technologies
LTL Carrier Innovation - HaulSuite
Supply Chain Food Safety - Precise Software Solutions
Inventory Management & Tracking - Machine Q, a Comcast Company
Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting - IoT Pixels by Wiliot
For more information about Compass Intelligence, please visit compassintel.com
About The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards
The 4th Annual CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards honors companies and vendors demonstrating innovation in Internet of Things solutions, products, applications, and technology. Compass Intelligence has been recognizing companies for more than 9 years, after initially launching the A-List in M2M Awards back in 2012. The Innovator award categories run across 21 IoT innovation categories. In addition, Compass Intelligence also recognizes startups, stand-out products, and emerging and established IoT companies annually that have made an impact to the market and demonstrate superior innovation to elevate IoT.
