NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announced the 6th annual CRAACO: Clinical Research as a Care Option conference will take place in a live virtual format on April 26-27, 2021.
Dr Diane Simeone, Perlmutter Professor of Surgery and Pathology, NYU Langone, and Director of the Pancreatic Cancer Center, NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center is keynoting for the first time. Dr Simeone will draw on her experience as a national PI leader on the adaptive platform trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer, Precision Promise, and present her vision on embarking upon and building a new clinical-trial ecosystem.
Keynoting for the third time, Dr Laura Esserman, Professor of Surgery and Radiology, UCSF, and Director, UCSF Carol Franc Buck Breast Cancer Center, will deliver a talk on better preparing the nation for the next pandemic by integrating care and research.
In a Keynote Fireside Chat, Dr Chris Pernell, Chief Strategic Integration and Health Equity Officer, University Hospital, will share her experience as a participant on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial. She will also speak about her efforts and advice to improve health equity in care and research.
As R&D Leadership Keynote, Dr Wolfram Nothaft, CMO, Takeda, will participate in a fireside chat about what Takeda is doing to increase access to clinical research for patients.
"Everything that transpired this past year has demonstrated the urgency of integrating research and care to provide better health options for patients," said Andrew Goldstein, Conference Producer of the CRAACO conference. "By facilitating conversations throughout the pharma and healthcare ecosystems, we hope to sustain rapid progress in making clinical research accessible, equitable and affordable to patients and bring therapies to market faster and more efficiently."
Fifteen hospital systems, including representation from Yale Center for Clinical Investigation, Northwell Health, Sanford Health Systems, University of Michigan Medical School, Duke University School of Medicine, St. Luke's Health System, University Hospital, Rush University Medical College, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center will address their own journeys in integrating clinical trials in healthcare.
Pharma companies including Janssen, Takeda, Merck, Pfizer and BMS will address key topics on integration from diversity, collaboration to data science.
CRAACO will also feature a panel of healthcare, pharma, patient advocates, CROs and solution providers on Reporting Decentralized Clinical Trial Breakthroughs and Hitting the Fast Forward Button Due to COVID.
Additional topics covered include improving diversity and equity in clinical research, running efficient and cost-effective online trials, naive investigator perspectives, developing infrastructure for multi-site coordination, communicating how research promotes alignment with institution missions, engaging and training healthcare staff for clinical research, the role of health IT in bringing together healthcare and research, breaking down misaligned incentives for research participation, and more.
CRAACO is the first conference dedicated to bringing together health systems, pharma, patients, regulators and innovators to address the value, challenges and success stories of integrating clinical research options in the clinical care space for the benefit of patients.
