NEW YORK, August 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum's 9th annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360° announced the first lineup of 2021 keynotes. The CMO Summit 360° will take place October 14-15, 2021 at the Aloft Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA. It is the only conference fully dedicated to supporting the role of the Chief Medical Officer in emerging biotechs responsible for all R&D.
The Biotech CEO Keynote is Ron Cohen, MD, Founder, President & CEO of Acorda Therapeutics, which is best known for the development of therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Dr Cohen will specifically discuss what makes a CEO/CMO collaboration effective.
The R&D Veteran Keynote is Jo Viney, PhD, Co-Founder, President & CSO of Pandion Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co. Dr Viney will discuss her story of founding a company, leading it through IPO and acquisition, and her experience as a board member of multiple biotech companies in an R&D Veteran Keynote Fireside Chat.
For the first time at the CMO Summit 360°, Ken Getz, MBA, Director of Sponsored Research, Tufts CSDD, and Founder, CISCRP, will address the impact of innovation on drug development operations and how to create cultural and operational alignment to optimize innovation in the industry in his Annual Keynote presentation.
"The annual CMO Summit 360° is truly unique and the only meeting that is 100 percent focused on topics of interest to CMOs," Dr Julie Krop, Chief Medical Officer of Freeline and Chair of the Summit said, "One of the best parts of the meeting is getting the opportunity to meet, network and learn from other CMOs facing similar issues and challenges."
Key topic areas for 2021 covered include: the realities of transitioning from brick-and-mortar trial sites to DCTs, effective outsourcing, building a long-term and global regulatory strategy, creative hiring strategies, CMO preparation for investor interactions, having influence with CEOs and Board members, the first 90 days in a CMO role, next-generation strategies to optimize diverse patient engagement, structuring and managing a team to succeed in a hybrid environment, and more.
The CMO 360º summit is guided by advisors, including co-chairs Drs Zain Kassam, CMO, Finch Therapeutics; Julie Krop, CMO Freeline; and Elizabeth Garner, CMO, ObsEva; as well as Drs Beth Trehu, CMO, Jounce Therapeutics; Liz O'Brien Bergin, Besins Healthcare Ireland Ltd; Nerissa Kreher, CMO, Entrada Therapeutics; Michael Geffner, CMO, BlueSphere Bio; Yannis Jemiai, CSO, Cytel; Skip Sands, SVP, Commercial, Consulting and Strategy Senior Medical Officer, Parexel; Steven Zelenkofske, CMO, SwanBio Therapeutics; and Jim Roach, Manager/Principal, J Roach BioPharma Consulting. The two-day Summit features 20+ sessions and over 35 CMO speakers.
About the Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences, podcasts, newsletters and webinars primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. They are committed to creating the best content, exchange of ideas and solutions among peers, as well as providing high-quality networking.
Learn more about the Conference Forum at theconferenceforum.org.
