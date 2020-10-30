'The 9th Raider,' a Post-Apocalyptic Movie, Sought Out Blockchain Technology Partner ARK.io to Build a Real Model for Surviving, and Maybe Even Thriving in the Future World

Movie premise concludes blockchain tech visionaries like ARK.io would power digital currency, help earth's sole survivors authenticate fresh supplies and resources like clean water and medicine. With ARK.io technology in the story and in real life in the future, humans may find fairer tribal governance as transparent computerized voting on the blockchain.