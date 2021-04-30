HOUSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Adam Olsen Team is an influential real estate organization and is a welcome addition to eXp, the world's fastest growing brokerage. With years of excellence and expertise, the team will fit right in with global real estate powerhouses who proudly call eXp Realty their home.
The Adam Olsen Team ranks in the top 1.5% of all residential real estate sales professionals in the USA out of a total of 1.4 million agents (Realtrends 2020). Adam and his team have been ranked in the top 20 out of 38,000 agents in the HAR (Houston MLS), and #15 in Texas by Real Trends. They have been included in the best of Zillow and best of HomeLight rankings.
Adam and his team also have a solid footing in the luxury market, working with executives of Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, renowned custom luxury home builders, and even former NFL, MLB, NBA , and MMA athletes. With offices in Conroe, Huntsville, Downtown Houston, Dallas, and Waco, The Adam Olsen Team has "boots on the ground" all over Texas.
The Adam Olsen Team has also built a dominant social media brand, ranked #1 in Texas and #6 in the U.S and Canada behind The Serhant Team, Million Dollar Listing NY, and Tarek & Christina El Moussa. They reach over 1 million people on Facebook with 80,000+ followers, and up to 250,000 people a week on Instagram with over 80,000 followers. Adam and his team have also recently been featured in various high-profile magazines such as Forbes, Entrepreneur.com, and Yahoo! Finance.
Andrew Franklin, leader of eXp's #1 team is looking forward to having The Adam Olsen Team join the brokerage's global network. "The eXp model allows us to partner with team owners and agents we would have never had the opportunity to partner with otherwise. Partnering with Adam and his team is something I could not be more excited about. What they have built in the short time their team has been around in the
Houston area is nothing short of spectacular."
eXp believes in building the strongest contingent of leading real estate talent, expertise, and influence. Bringing Adam Olsen's team into the fold continues an incredible streak of growth, success, and industry disruption.
Media Contact
Kevin Kauffman, eXp Realty, +1 6023325528, kevin@group4610.com
SOURCE eXp Realty