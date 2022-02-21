ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Airlot invites Media and Industry Professionals to our open house on February 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2000 Production Plaza, Orlando, FL 32819. Airlot will give a demonstration of how the virtual technology works and have a question and answer platform. The Airlot virtual production technology is similar to the tech used on Star Wars, The Batman, and The Mandalorian.
What is The Airlot? Come and experience. The Airlot virtual production technology is similar to the tech used on Star Wars, The Batman, and The Mandalorian. The Airlot is a virtual production Stage that we rent to TV and Film Producers. Our 120' circumference virtual production LED wall will immerse actors in the scene, using the latest XR and 4K technology.
Virtual Production is a paradigm shift in the way movies are made. Unprecedented In-camera visual effects create a workflow of speed, efficiency, and creative freedom never before achieved in Hollywood filmmaking. Creatives can previsualize, virtual scout, and collaborate remotely.
Gone are the days of producing expensive films on location, using unrealistic green screens, or creating cumbersome sets and backdrops. Using The Airlot technology, TV and Film productions can be produced faster and easier than ever before. At The Airlot, you can film as if you were on location anywhere in the world or beyond.
Robert Cota, Founder, and Marco Victorino, Co-Founder, are thrilled to be working with Pamela Tuscany, Vice President of, Production at USFPG. Robert and Marco will demonstrate the Airlot technology at 6:30 p.m. Filmmakers and Producers from Women in Film (WIF) will be on hand to answer questions and provide information for interested parties.
Virtual Production is here to stay, and The Airlot sets the stage for Hollywood productions to reap the rewards. The Airlot works at the studio level to help filmmakers and producers embrace the future with The Airlot as a turnkey virtual production solution for any size production. The Airlot's strategy is to help accelerate Hollywood's transition to virtual Production.
