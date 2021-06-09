ALBANY, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Albany Port District Commission has officially joined the Empire State Purchasing Group to help simplify their bid and RFP distribution process. The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's purchasing groups which offers participating local government agencies an e-procurement solution. The Albany Port District Commission invites all vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/albanyportdistrictcommission.
With the Empire State Purchasing Group, vendors register to access one centralized location with opportunities from over 270 participating agencies throughout New York. By posting upcoming solicitations to the regional purchasing group, the Albany Port District Commission hopes to make it easier for more vendors to access their documents. They also hope to expand the reach of their solicitations to a more diverse vendor pool. Unlike the prior process of only publishing bids to a webpage, the Empire State Purchasing Group provides a method to track all bid activity, including the details of vendors who have received or downloaded a bid.
"Sometimes distributing a bid on our site just isn't enough," says Virginia Spadaro, Compliance and Procurement Coordinator of the Albany Port District Commission. "Posting the bid for an entire regional community of vendors to see will help us reach more variety of qualified local suppliers. We like that with the Empire State Purchasing Group we can quantifiably track the level of diversity and look forward to increasing the number of responses to our bids."
The Albany Port District Commission invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 274 other public agencies participating on the Empire State Purchasing Group. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notification of a recently posted addendum.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct