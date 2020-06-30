NEWARK, Del., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alias Group announces that Kate Morgner has been promoted to Director of Business Development, heading up business development and client services for the Salesforce CRM Services division. Kate's previous role at The Alias Group was Director of Marketing, a role which she held for six years.
"This is a great opportunity to bring the untapped power of Salesforce to companies looking for a competitive edge in generating leads and managing their sales pipeline Kate says. "It's amazing how quickly optimizing Salesforce CRM and sales processes can shorten sales cycles and accelerate lead qualifying, keeping sales funnels full. I'm excited to help our partners use Salesforce to its fullest potential."
The Alias Group recently formalized its Salesforce CRM Services division by expanding service offerings under Optimization and Implementation categories to serve both new Salesforce users and existing users. The mission at The Alias Group is to raise the performance of our clients' Salesforce instances to equal the performance level that our sales teams execute at every day.
Salesforce Optimization Services
- Admin On-Demand: Fine-tune your Salesforce instance quickly and without hiring or training.
- Systems Integration: Bring all your data together and see it all working for you.
- Optimization On-Demand: Make the most of your existing Salesforce instance.
- Lightning Migration: Get the power of the Lightning platform by switching from Classic.
Salesforce Implementation Services
- Express Implementation for Sales Cloud: Implement salesforce efficiently and get selling quickly.
- Express Implementation for Service Cloud: Implement service cloud and accelerate your customer service work.
- Full Implementation & Integration for Sales Cloud: Ramp up with customized sales processes.
- Full Implementation & Integration for Service Cloud: Accelerate customer service to new levels.
- Pardot Marketing Automation Integration: Automate your marketing and integrate sales at the same time.
The Alias Group defines and streamlines sales processes and automates those processes within the Salesforce platform. Alias starts by obtaining a thorough understanding of clients' goals, so they start using Salesforce more effectively right away. As clients get up and running at full speed, Alias implements more complex Salesforce processes and instructs staff on how to maximize sales productivity.
For decades, The Alias Group has been fine-tuning process-driven Outsourced Inside Sales, Lead Generation, and Salesforce CRM Services models for B2B clients poised for growth. Alias has expanded into many industries with comprehensive, fully integrated inside sales and Salesforce initiatives that deliver on a disciplined and transparent methodology.
About The Alias Group
The Alias Group (www.thealiasgroup.com) is an integrated sales services agency in Newark, DE, specializing in outsourced inside sales programs and Salesforce CRM implementations and optimizations. Alias accelerates business growth for B2B companies by applying proven strategies to sales processes and executing targeted campaigns to fill sales funnels. Alias performs vital and pivotal funnel-filling functions "For You, As You," and we are committed to a collaborative and completely transparent approach with every client. This approach is constant from beginning to end, from thorough discovery and onboarding to delivering on key performance indicators.
