CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Silverchair announced today the launch of AAP's new unified publications site on the Silverchair Platform.
The AAP is the leading publisher of professional, research, and clinical resources for pediatricians and child health professionals. AAP Publications includes essential policy manuals, in-depth clinical handbooks, quick reference guides, point-of-care guidance, practice management resources, and parenting books. The AAP also publishes the member news magazine AAP News and five scholarly journals: the flagship Pediatrics, Hospital Pediatrics, Pediatrics in Review, NeoReviews, and AAP Grand Rounds.
Having partnered with Silverchair since 2004, the AAP chose to expand that relationship to bring all their publications content onto a single platform, offering their users a clean, consistent reading & browsing experience, while providing AAP staff with a highly configurable, connected, and expandable family of sites.
On the new platform, AAP Journals, AAP Books, and AAP News join AAP Point-of-Care Solutions, simplifying navigation, unifying user alerts, and delivering new cross-promotional opportunities, integrated search, and improved SEO.
During the migration, AAP worked with Silverchair Universe partner DCL to convert their content, optimizing it for discovery and presentation. Using the new Silverchair Composer, AAP News will now receive the same robust search, browse, and display treatment as their highly structured journal and book content, enhancing discoverability. Front-end widgets display the news content with images and abstracts while back-end tools allow AAP staff to flag content they want to be featured without the need to know XML. AAP also used Composer to build out additional resources to deliver non-traditional content to their audience.
"AAP now has full access to Silverchair's market-leading biomedical taxonomy, semantic targeting tools, self-serve site creation and management, and unified support, service, and training, among other operational efficiencies," said Thane Kerner, Silverchair CEO. "We have been honored to expand our partnership with AAP, further enabling them to meet the evolving needs of health care providers and researchers in accessing critical medical information."
"The American Academy of Pediatrics is the leader in pediatric publishing, providing critical guidance, research, news, and health information to pediatricians, parents, and many other audiences," said Mark Grimes, Vice President, Publishing of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "It is important that we are able to provide our publications in a way that is credible, current, and seamless, and partnering with Silverchair on this new platform offers us the technologic capability, innovation and efficiencies we need."
