The Appraisal Foundation is the nation’s foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals, including personal property appraisers and business valuation. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, impartial, and objective. appraisalfoundation.org (PRNewsfoto/The Appraisal Foundation)

 By The Appraisal Foundation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation issued the following statement today on the release of a research analysis from Freddie Mac on appraisal bias:

"The results of this analysis are deeply troubling," said The Appraisal Foundation President Dave Bunton. "Having data like this publicly available is critical to continuing to address issues of discrimination and promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the appraisal profession. I hope that we will see even more data released on this issue in the near future so we can better understand the best ways to build and uphold public trust in the appraisal profession. The Appraisal Foundation will continue its efforts to create an appraisal profession that is reflective of the United States we live in today and trusted by all Americans. We look forward to working with professional appraisal organizations, federal and state agencies and other stakeholders to address this sobering report."

