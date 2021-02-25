NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Attention Council (TAC) announced today a new whitepaper, "From Attention to Action" which outlines the necessary journey advertising buyers and sellers must follow to activate on attention data in order to optimize the impact of ad campaigns. The whitepaper findings will be shared in TAC's virtual event on March 3, 2021 at Noon ET. Those interested in learning more can register to attend the free event, on the TAC website.
TAC works to align all stakeholders in the media and advertising ecosystem on the use of attention metrics to ensure campaigns engage audiences more effectively. A 2020 survey by TAC found that three quarters of respondents believe that attention metrics will be a primary KPI by 2022. The new whitepaper provides a roadmap for brands and media sellers to make progress towards this reality.
There are three typical stages that companies go through before fully incorporating attention into their media strategy:
- Learning & Discovery - In the first stage, media buyers and sellers develop an understanding of attention metrics and how their organizations can use this data. Organizations identify their measurement strategy, understand performance norms and build support with key stakeholders inside the organization.
- Planning & Optimization - In this phase the focus is on understanding attention metrics and using the data to understand the real value that organizations can achieve with their campaigns. Organizations in this phase use attention data to augment CPMs and evaluate KPIs.
- Transacting - In the third stage, brands and media sellers are enjoying shared value from attention measurement, jointly transacting on the data, and incorporating Attention Guarantees into their agreements.
In addition to unveiling the whitepaper, The Attention Council will also introduce two new Board members, Paolo Provincial, head of media at Anheuser Busch and Sorin Patilinet, Global Insights Director at Mars.
Provinciali said, "Activating on Attention is an important step forward for our industry to ensure we are effectively engaging dynamic and evolving audiences. Attention measurement is a game changer for our industry, but it will take a collaborative and community effort to make this transition. We need both the buy-side and the sell-side to come together with a common approach."
Patilinet added, "Years of testing various neuroscience-based marketing solutions taught us that one of the biggest challenges for advertising is simply getting people to notice your messages," which makes this work to understand attention that much more critical.
Also in the event, TAC will introduce a new Publisher Working Group. This group, co-founded by Brendan Spain at The Financial Times and Roseann Montenes at A&E, will help content creators evangelize attention data and the value high-attention content can have in the marketplace.
The Attention Council also welcomes Fidelity, British Telecom, Target and L'oreal to the group.
About The Attention Council
The Attention Council promotes the use of attention metrics to create incentives that align all stakeholders in the media and advertising ecosystem. Research from TAC members has proven that low-clutter, high-attention and consumer-friendly experiences deliver the most effective impact for brands.
The Council is chaired by Professor Karen Nelson-Field, CEO of Amplified Intelligence and Marc Guldimann, CEO of Adelaide and brings together a combination of ad industry professionals, academics, technology vendors and marketers to form thought-leadership around the attention economy. Founding members include TVision's Yan Liu, Avocet's Ezra Pierce, and Lumen's Mike Follett. Anheuser Busch, Microsoft, Mars, Diageo, Omnicom, Tesco, British Gas, Dentsu, Electrolux, Havas, Horizon Media, and Moet Hennessy are also members. For more information visit http://www.theattentioncouncil.org
