Automotive Hall of Fame names Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye, as 2022 Mobility Innovator Award recipient.
DEARBORN, Mich., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Automotive Hall of Fame announced its 2022 Mobility Innovator Awardee – Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye. Introduced last year, this noteworthy award recognizes the outstanding work individuals have accomplished introducing new technologies and services that are redefining mobility.
"The automotive industry is experiencing revolutionary change driven by innovators who are shaping the future of mobility. The Mobility Innovator Award celebrates individuals and their impact," said Sarah Cook, president of the Automotive Hall of Fame. "We are thrilled to recognize Amnon Shashua for his industry-leading contributions to advanced driving assist systems and other autonomous driving solutions."
In 1999, Amnon Shashua founded Mobileye, an Israeli-based company that develops systems-on-chips and computer vision algorithms for driving assistance systems. Over the years the company, led by Shashua's technology and product strategy, created a portfolio of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous solutions, with more than 100 million vehicles built with Mobileye technology to date. Mobileye first went public in 2014, in the largest IPO ever for an Israeli company, and was acquired by Intel in 2017.
In addition to Mobileye, the focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a recurring theme in Shashua's other companies as well: OrCam whose MyEye device assists people who are visually impaired or blind; AI21 Labs, which helps AI systems process language as a human mind would, and most recently, Mentee Robotics, which aims to build humanoid robots.
Beyond his AI-based companies, Shashua has announced a new initiative, a digital bank in Israel, which was approved by the Bank of Israel in September 2019. This will be the country's first new bank in 40 years.
Shashua joined Intel as Senior Vice President after its 2017 acquisition of Mobileye. A 2020 Dan David Prize laureate in the field of artificial intelligence, Shashua is also a professor of computer science at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He has published more than 160 scientific papers, holds more than 90 patents and continues to be an active academic researcher in the field of computer vision and machine learning.
"I am honored to have been selected for this recognition. It's a validation of our vision that artificial intelligence and computer vision had a key role to play in making driving safer," said Shashua. "Today we are on the verge of transforming personal transportation, using Mobileye technologies like autonomous systems on a chip and crowdsourced maps to deliver AVs and ADAS that will further improve safety, efficiency and access for all."
Shashua will be recognized along with the 2022 Automotive Hall of Fame Inductees (previously announced) at the Automotive Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The Icon (200 Walker St. Detroit, MI). Event sponsorships are available and can be purchased online at http://www.automotivehalloffame.org/2022-sponsorships/
For additional questions, please contact: Sara Sporka at mailto:ssporka@thedrivingspirit.org or 313-240-4000, ext.106.
About the Automotive Hall of Fame
Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) is a non-profit organization that honors and celebrates the automotive/mobility industry's leaders and innovators through awards and programs that challenge young and old alike to higher levels of personal achievement. Founded in 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame has honored 757 awardees from around the world, who have impacted and influenced the automotive and mobility industries.
The Automotive Hall of Fame is located at 21400 Oakwood Blvd in Dearborn, Michigan and is open to the public Thursdays – Sundays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can also visit the Automotive Hall of Fame online at automotivehalloffame.org or on our Facebook and Instagram pages.
Media Contact
Shelly Otenbaker, Automotive Hall of Fame, 1 2485066696, shelly@waypointmc.com
SOURCE Automotive Hall of Fame