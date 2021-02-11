CORONA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actron Manufacturing, the preeminent provider of aircraft cabin hardware, today announced that The Aviation Agency will serve as the company's new agency of record. The Aviation Agency will implement an integrated advertising, marketing and communications strategy, increasing industry and consumer awareness around Actron's quality products. The goal is to expand Actron's reach in the commercial aircraft marketplace, building on a legacy of excellence since its founding in 1971.
"We are thrilled to have a new partner with their capabilities and work. The Aviation Agency is a partner that truly understands what it means to work within the aviation industry," said Frank Rechberg, President, at Actron Manufacturing. "We know that they share our passion for this amazing and unique industry and will help us cement our standing as a market leader."
"Actron maintains vigilant focus on the development of their products. At The Aviation Agency, we do the same for each campaign for each of our clients," said Bryan Del Monte, President of The Aviation Agency.
"This is an amazing company. Their commitment to their craft is mind blowing. Frank, Jason, and the engineering team at Actron, have spent more time thinking about the engineering of a slide, than I think I spent thinking about buying my first house. We love companies with that passion and commitment to what they do for customers. We look forward to helping Actron extend their global reach across the aviation industry and expand their client portfolio so more aircraft can utilize their most advanced and innovative aerospace designs."
About The Aviation Agency: The Aviation Agency is a full service marketing agency that blends flight, culture and marketing expertise to deliver powerful integrated solutions that move our clients' business. Founded in 2018, The Aviation Agency works with companies across the aviation industry including aerospace technology, private charter and sales. For more information visit http://www.theaviationagency.com.
About Actron Manufacturing, Inc.: Designing and manufacturing since 1971, Actron has built a tradition of serving industries, large and small, with a diverse line of FAA-certified products. Actron's quality system meets the world's most rigorous application requirements. From automated manufacturing systems to our highly skilled workforce, Actron provides customers with quality engineered solutions. For more information visit http://www.actronmfginc.com.
