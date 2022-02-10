BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launching today in the midst of American Heart Month is the B100 Method, an innovative, groundbreaking tool assisting in the prevention of heart disease. This one-of-a-kind, at-home heart test is driven by sophisticated data, up-to-the-minute science, and is backed by well-known Beverly Hills cardiologist Dr. Arash Bereliani who has more than 20 years of clinical practice insights. Dr. Bereliani describes the B100 home test as easy, painless, and comprehensive. While this test is not designed to replace your cardiologist, B100 will place you at the helm of advocacy for your own heart health from the convenience of your home.
"B100 fills a much-needed market niche as the only home-based solution that directly addresses the heart health epidemic," remarks Dr. Bereliani, co-founder of the B100 Method. "This home test is designed in a way that can assess your heart disease risk in the next 10-15 years, providing immediate, actionable steps to improve your risk factors."
According to the CDC, 659,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year (that's 1 in every 4 deaths) and one person dies every 36 seconds in the USA from cardiovascular disease. Heart disease remains, by far, the nation's #1 killer and most costly disease, but it is also preventable. Over the past two years, many have put off seeing doctors and specialists due to the global pandemic. This delay is driving heart disease back to the forefront of our attention as much needed heart health tests are skipped or come too late. What is the preventative solution for heart disease? The B100 Method.
The B100 Method home test is easy with three simple steps from start to finish:
1. Provide Your Information; Including an Online Quiz Assessment, Blood Pressure, Body Measurements, and Nitric Oxide: The quiz takes only 10 minutes to complete, with questions pertaining to your lifestyle and family history that will provide deep insight into your heart health. Body measurements will guide B100 in how your body mass is distributed, while the nitric oxide saliva test will evaluate if levels are within the range for heart healthy conditions. Up to 4 Blood Pressure readings will provide a more detailed picture than a single reading in a Dr's office can.
2. Collect and Return Your Sample for Professional Lab Work: The blood sample is easy and painless, with no needles required, and uses a patented, FDA-approved blood collection device (not a finger prick!). B100 provides the most advanced cardiac lab panel available, more in depth than those checked by most doctors. Mail the samples back to the lab for processing in the provided prepaid envelope.
3. Receive and Read Your Results: B100 will evaluate the provided information and lab results against its overall database, and use the proprietary B100 algorithm to generate a "LubDub" grade (your heart's sound), which can range from an A, indicating very low risk for developing heart disease, to a D which tells you that you are at high risk for heart disease and should be under the care of a cardiologist. A cardiologist in your area can be recommended if you don't already have one.
Along with your LubDub grade, you will also receive comprehensive information from your home test results and suggestions from Dr. Bereliani regarding your next steps to optimize your heart health. The provided recommendations are extremely thorough and will provide a step-by-step analysis of each factor that is a risk for you personally, based on your test results.
The B100 Method is a natural addition to your regular doctor visits that goes beyond the typical testing done at the doctor's office and more accurately predicts heart disease risk. The B100 Method also offers additional extended testing and home health options, including genetic marker tests and a range of supplements.
"Just as DNA genetic testing is synonymous with genealogy, B100 will be synonymous with heart disease prevention," says Dr. Bereliani. "This is the future of cardiology."
You can order the B100 Method Home Test today and the test should arrive directly into your mailbox in less than 7-10 business days.
MORE ABOUT B100:
B100 fills a much-needed market niche as the only home-based solution that directly addresses the crucial heart health epidemic. We are driven by sophisticated data, up-to-the-minute science, and backed by a well-known cardiologist with over 20 years of clinical practice insights. B100 will be the heart health leader of digital healthcare and the only brand consumers should trust with their hearts at home. You can find us on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Chris Powell, Chris Powell PR, Inc., +1 4153102357, chrispowellprinc@gmail.com
SOURCE B100