LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Barnes Firm is proud to announce a new Tik Tok series for one of the largest personal injury firms in the United States. First introduced in Fall 2021, their goal on TikTok is to provide safety information in creative and entertaining ways that are easy for everyone to watch and understand.
Some of the topics The Barnes Firm's Tik Tok account has discussed previously include the most common causes of motorcycle accidents, tips for operating a vehicle in wet conditions, and the steps to take in the immediate aftermath of a car crash.
The most popular post so far has been a video concerning the rise in accidents that take place after dark in correlation with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.
"Before life gets too crazy with the holidays, we wanted to warn everyone about some of the most common dangers that come with the season," The Barnes Firm's president, Rich Barnes said. "We also want to do our best to keep people of all ages informed of news that we're just not finding anywhere else; like what laws are changing or what intersections to avoid."
More About The Barnes Firm
The Barnes Firm offers extensive expertise and legal counsel on personal injury cases including motor vehicle accidents, medical injuries, workplace injuries, aviation accidents, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, products liability and litigation.
Our offices operate across three major areas of California as well as throughout the state of New York, including all five boroughs in New York City.
In addition to earning high marks and the continued trust from satisfied clients, attorneys of The Barnes Firm have repeatedly been recognized within the industry for excellence in the legal field. Awards and accreditations for many attorneys of The Barnes Firm include honors from:
- The Best Lawyers in America for legal ability and professional ethics
- Million Dollar Advocates Forum for achieving verdicts or settlements of $2 million or more
- Super Lawyers based on a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
