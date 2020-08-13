PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of education uncertainty, The Be Kind Be Kind People Project, an Arizona-based non-profit, is providing a solution with free social and emotional, academic, health and wellness, and digital education online resources to serve whatever situation schools, teachers, and parents are facing.
The BE KIND Break™ is available today with 24 ready-to-go evidence-based K-8 lessons and even music videos that put kindness into action with dance moves! All lessons have their foundation in the important skills of The Be Kind Pledge™ and are written to national academic and CDC standards.
"We understand how busy teachers and parents are in adapting to this new normal," says Bo Whittenton, Chief Services and Programs Officer/ Chief Kindness Officer, "We wanted to provide high quality, ready-to-use content they can use however they wish." Whittenton continues: "This free resource demonstrates an ongoing commitment to America's teachers and to building a generation of respectful, responsible, and caring citizens and adults."
The unwanted behaviors of bullying and cyberbullying impact one in three children are still happening, many of them online, and they take a toll on the already heightened coping skills that kids are facing. There is a strong need for character education and pro-active solutions that teach kids what TO DO rather than what not to do.
"We have seen dramatic positive changes in the learning environment when The Be Kind Pledge becomes a common code of conduct and expectations," says Whittenton. "When classrooms are following The Be Kind Pledge, it gives more time for learning, with less of a teacher's time spent on discipline issues." Tracking by The Be Kind People Project shows a decrease in behavior referrals at an average of 20% in those schools incorporating their programs, with an associated increase in academic scores in the same schools.
The Be Kind People Project also announced earlier this month that they are releasing The BE KIND Academy™, a comprehensive approach that links social and emotional learning with academic enrichment, creative arts, and healthy habits. The offering can be used in classrooms, small groups, or at home.
