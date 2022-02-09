MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, has released the annual list of the best agencies that can help increase business success rates post-COVID with their specialized range of digital services.
The best agencies to work with in 2022 are:
- Baunfire - baunfire.com
Baunfire is a San Jose-based digital agency specializing in web design and development.
The agency's portfolio includes projects for industry-leading brands like Google, Cisco and Nike.
Besides building marketing websites, the agency specializes in content strategy, content management and SEO.
- Top Notch Dezigns - topnotchdezigns.com
Top Notch Dezigns is a New York-based web design and digital marketing agency focused on creating websites that convert.
They follow thorough processes and provide ongoing support for achieving business goals.
Top Notch Dezigns has worked with Long Island University, ATM Advantage, Janey Construction, Rios Interiors Corp and more.
- Kanda Software - kandasoft.com
Kanda Software is a Boston-based agency that aims to accelerate its clients' digital transformation journey.
They specialize in an array of services including mobile app development, custom software development, Big Data and DevOps.
Some of Kanda Software's recognizable clients are Janssen, Accenture, Lookout and Lionbridge.
- Digital Silk - digitalsilk.com
Digital Silk is a New York-based creative digital agency dedicated to creating superior digital experiences for its clients.
Specialized in both branding and digital marketing services, the company fuses custom-tailored digital strategies to improve clients' customer experiences.
Digital Silk's notable clients include HP, Microsoft, Amazon and Xerox.
- Victorious - victoriousseo.com
Victorious is a San Francisco-based award-winning company offering a transparent and goal-oriented approach to SEO strategies.
The agency caters to B2B and B2C businesses of all sizes and they tailor their approach to meet the client's specialized business goals.
Victorious' experts have worked with GoFundMe, SoFi, Wayfair, Salesforce and more.
- Huemor - huemor.rocks
Huemor is a Pittsburgh-based digital agency with a strong focus on web design and development, conversion rate optimization and page speed optimization.
The company aims to create memorable experiences that outsell and outshine competitors online.
Huemor has worked with brands like Gleamin, Cernucci, VRC, Extensis HR, The United Nations and HITT.
- Titan Growth - titangrowth.com
Titan Growth is a San Diego-based digital marketing agency with a focus on search engine optimization and paid media.
Their patented proprietary software, TitanBOT, emulates the spiders search engines use to crawl sites.
The company partners with businesses of all sectors and has worked with Mizuno, Blackbaud, Suja/Coke, National Geographic, among others.
- Amsive Digital - amsivedigital.com
Amsive Digital is a New York-based data-driven brand growth engine whose experts cover a full range of digital marketing services including branding, content creation, SEO and influencer marketing.
The multi-award-winning agency focuses on building custom solutions and holistic strategies for competitive markets with complex customer journeys.
Their project portfolio includes work for WWE, Clover Health, Samsung, Healthy Paws, Hiscox and more.
- Lounge Lizard - loungelizard.com
Lounge Lizard is a New York-based digital company that specializes in branding and marketing strategies that drive online traffic and sales. Their services include web design and development, SEO, email marketing and more.
They cater to a range of industries including businesses in the B2B, B2C and non-profit sectors.
Lounge Lizard has partnered with brands like the US Department of Defense, Granoff, St. Regis and Ford.
- Evestar - evestar.com
Evestar is a Miami-based full-service eCommerce agency helping businesses transform ideas into profitable realities.
Specialized in branding, social media marketing and email marketing, the company's industries of expertise are cosmetics and beauty, fashion, supplements and more.
Everstar's experts have served notable clients such as Fawn, Inkkas, Elan and NZXT.
- 1o8 - 1o8.agency
1o8 is a Chicago-based digital marketing agency that focuses on building and accelerating the growth for the eCommerce marketplace through personalized solutions and data-driven strategies.
Some of their services include branding, ad creation and conversion rate optimization.
The company's experts have worked with brands such as TY, Inc, TOMY and MUSH.
- Bop Design - bopdesign.com
Bop Design is a San Diego-based digital agency that develops and executes lead generation and lead nurturing strategies for B2B brands. Their key services are SEO, logo design, content marketing and social media marketing.
The company creates custom solutions tailored to the clients' specialized business goals to provide maximum impact.
Bop Design's project portfolio includes clients such as Bell and Howell, Digital Construction Works, Edge Technology and IVEMSA.
- Marz Agency - marzagency.com
Marz Agency is a New Jersey-based digital marketing agency whose services include digital advertising, SEO, email marketing, content marketing, web design and development.
Their tailor-made strategies empower brands by delivering successful user experiences.
Marz Agency's recognizable clients are Mink Hair Wholesale, Hubble Studio, Kambia Kids and Bloombear NYC.
- Exaud - exaud.com
Exaud is a Porto-based software development company specialized in an array of services including custom software development, embedded software development and mobile application development.
The company provides software development services to Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises and SMEs.
Their client base includes names like Samsung, Facebook, Google, Blaupunkt and Presto.
