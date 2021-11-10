MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is always going to be a large selection of lock brands to choose from, but there is a handful of brands that will always stand out from the rest.
These locks brands have not only been around for years, but they've proven to be the best quality and most reliable when compared to competitors.
If you're wondering which lock brands you should be relying on to protect you and what types of locks you should look out for, here is what you should know.
The Best Locks Brands (and How They're Changing the Game):
-Kwikset:
Looking Back-
Founded by Adolf Schoepe and Karl Rhinehart in 1946, Kwikset locks are used by locksmiths globally, including Quickly Locksmith. After setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the late 1940s, Kwikset introduced the "K" key design to the world. From there, the brand quickly became known for its innovation.
Over 50 years later, Kwikset introduced a remote keyless entry deadbolt and handle set to the market. This was the start of the many future-forward products they offer today.
Kwikset Today:
Today, Kwikset creates products for both the residential and commercial market, with an ongoing focus on innovation and quality. The brand's products are known for their features, as well as their eye-catching styles and finishes.
Kwikset products are sold online and in retail outlets throughout the US, Mexico, Canada, and Australia.
So, what are some of Kwikset's most stand-out products?
Let's start with the patented SmartKey Security product range, which includes electronic locks, keyless entry combination locks, and deadbolts. This technology makes it possible to rekey your locks in seconds yourself if you ever lose your key or it falls into the wrong hands. It also protects you from the common burglary methods that are used today.
Then there's the Halo touchscreen Wi-Fi-enabled smart lock. All you need is an internet connection and a smart device to lock and unlock your doors from anywhere. This means you can let in staff and get deliveries placed inside of your home instead of out on the porch. Plus, anytime your door is locked or unlocked, you receive a notification, which is a bonus security feature.
Kwikset even used the pandemic to come up with a new product that's designed to inhibit the growth of bacteria within your door hardware – enter, Kwikset with Microban Technology. This antimicrobial protection is incorporated into the high-quality finish of Kwikset products, keeping your door hardware cleaner, fresher, and safer.
-Yale:
Looking Back-
What once started as a small lock shop in 1840 has evolved into one of the most well-known lock brands in the world. Yale was founded by Linus Yale and after the success of his smaller store, he went on to open a lock factory in Newport, USA, where he manufactured the infamous pin tumbler lock.
Unlike ancient locks that had a sliding mechanism, the pin tumbler lock was made with a rotating mechanism, which prevents the lock from opening without the correct key.
Yale Today:
Today, Yale is trusted by millions of residential and commercial clients, as well as countless locksmith businesses. Not only is this one of the oldest lock brands, but one of the most respected too. The brand still keeps quality, safety, and convenience top of mind when creating any new products.
Speaking of new products, let's look at some of Yale's latest lock-related innovations, starting with the Assure range.
This innovative collection of locks allows you to lock and unlock your door using touchscreen and push-button technology – no need to worry about keys. However, there are key fail-safes should you need to use them.
Next, let's look at Yale's Smart Delivery Box. More people are shopping online than ever before, but this doesn't mean you will be at home to accept your deliveries. And as you might have seen, delivery theft is becoming more common. Yale is fixing this problem with its Smart Delivery Box, which safely houses your parcels until you unlock the box.
Then there's the Smart Cabinet Lock which was created to secure cabinets and drawers that store harmful medications, products, and chemicals. Lock the cabinet from your smart device and access a log to see when the cabinet was opened and closed.
-Schlage:
Looking Back-
Ask any locksmith about the best lock brands and Schlage will almost certainly be on that list. Schlage created its first patent in the early 1900s. It was for a door lock that could also turn lights on and off, something the market had never seen before.
The first Schlage lock shop opened its doors in 1920 and has been a household name ever since. Some other notable milestones for the brand include Mr. Schlage's advancement of the cylinder pin tumbler lock and the brand receiving the Modern Pioneer award.
Schlage Today:
Schlage is known as a maker of prestigious lock products that incorporate premium metal and are both durable and reliable. The brand is so confident in the quality of its products that they offer a limited lifetime warranty.
One of Schlage's most noteworthy products has to be their Encode Smart Wi-Fi deadbolt. Once installed, you can connect to this lock from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet. You can either download the Schlage Home or Key by Amazon app to unlock your door and grant access to trusted visitors when you're not around.
There is also the Sense Smart deadbolt that enables you to lock or check the status of your deadbolt with your voice using your preferred digital assistant.
-Medeco:
Looking Back-
Founded in 1968, Medeco is another leader in the lock sector. While they are a preferred brand in the residential sector, they are also well known within the commercial, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. What's more, Medeco is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, a name that's recognized worldwide.
Medeco's first lock was the UL 437 rated pin-tumbler lock, which can be recognized by the rotating bottom pins, which interact with the sidebar.
Medeco Today:
Today, Medeco manufactures a wide range of sophisticated locks that are used globally, but even more so in the US.
The brand's key to success doesn't necessarily lie in new lock solutions but the latest manufacturing processes and technology. High quality parts, precision machinery, and superior security standards are what allow Medeco to produce the products they do.
In fact, you cannot duplicate some Medeco locks without producing a valid ID as well as a Medeco card, which is issued upon purchase of the lock.
Let's look at some of Medeco's most talked about technology though.
Interchangeable cores make it possible for anyone to change a core cylinder without any technical knowledge. This is done using a special control key. From a safety perspective, these locks prevent a key from rotating until it is elevated, rotated and aligned in the correct position. This protects the lock against drilling, picking, and bumping.
Then there's the Medeco key management system, which makes it easier for businesses to organize and manage multiple keys. This cabinet is a low-cost and convenient way to keep up to 21 keys safe using a plug-and-play system. Keys attach to an iFob, which you can assign to a particular staff member. These keys attach to the cabinet until the correct pin releases it.
-Baldwin:
Looking Back-
Severin Fayerman brought Baldwin to life back in 1946 and since then, the brand has become a global success. Baldwin started out by producing letterboxes to fulfill a need during the post-war building boom. Soon after, door knockers became a part of the Baldwin range.
It wasn't until 1968 that the brand got more involved with locks. An architect used Baldwin rim locks in a commercial expansion project, which started a new era of mortise locking products. And in 1969, Jackie Kennedy requested a unique set of rim locks from the company, which further popularized the brand.
Baldwin Today:
Baldwin has come a long way since its inception. Today, the brand has a modern look and feel and products to match. These products are not only used in the residential market but in the commercial and hospitality sectors too.
While Baldwin has introduced a number of smart products, the brand still knows how to take a classic and upgrade it using beautiful metals and advanced components.
Take the Zigbee deadbolt for instance. It combines the latest keypad technology with a motorized deadbolt and backlighting for ease of use, all of which is packaged in a stylish casing.
Then there's the Evolved Boulder handle set range. It looks like a classic doorknob and handle set, but the unit utilizes touch to open technology. The lock is also capable of connecting to the KEVO app for keyless entry.
And we can't not mention Baldwin's rim locks, which are made with an epoxy coated set screw for added strength and durability. Another classic upgraded by Baldwin.
- The Future of Locks:
As you can see, there is a clear shift to digital security among all the major lock brands. However, this doesn't mean they've let classic key and lock products fall by the wayside. These locks brands are successful and used worldwide because they got the basics right and continue to do so.
A reputable locksmith organization such as Quickly Locksmith only installs quality lock brands such as these. If you come across a locksmith that is trying to cut corners with cheaper, unknown brands, rather continue your search.
