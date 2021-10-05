CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Hexagon | NovAtel announced an update to their GPS Anti-Jam Technology (GAJT) portfolio. As the leading provider of assured positioning, navigation and timing (APNT) products, NovAtel has introduced the new GAJT-710 product line that features several enhancements over the previous generation.
The GAJT-710 product line is the next evolution of NovAtel's battle-proven anti-jam technology for land and marine platforms. The new jammer direction-finding capability of GAJT enables situational awareness and a new silent mode feature reduces its thermal signature. These improvements, including enhanced GNSS tracking performance, are achieved while maintaining the same form and fit of the previous generation product.
GAJT units are deployed worldwide, providing anti-jam protection on land, at sea and in the air. Across these environments, GAJT protects GNSS navigation and precise timing receivers from the growing threats of intentional jamming and unintentional interference. Allied forces rely on GAJT for a simple reason: GAJT reliably provides APNT no matter the scenario.
"NovAtel has proven itself as a leader for assured PNT through our GAJT portfolio," said Steve Duncombe, executive vice president of aerospace and defense at Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division. "The new GAJT-710 builds on that success by providing new features combined with existing mission-proven technology to continue providing evolutionary APNT capabilities for the warfighter, national infrastructure and other mission-critical applications."
NovAtel's commitment to APNT is central to their product design approach. Deep GNSS expertise and lean manufacturing capabilities enable the delivery of high-performance products like the GAJT-710 in large volumes with minimal production and delivery times. Their dedication to delivering high-quality products with world-class support is illustrated through NovAtel's industry-best low product return rates.
The GAJT-710 product line is available for land vehicles, marine vessels, positioning networks and timing infrastructure. For more information about NovAtel and their APNT solutions, visit novatel.com/assured.
