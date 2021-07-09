NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 68% of users now have higher expectations of brands' digital capabilities, including websites. Partnering with the right web design and development experts is, therefore, key to brands' success online.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released its second quarterly list of the top web design & development experts.

These companies specialize in various services and platforms, including:

The top-rated technology companies in 2021 Q2 are:

Brands can explore the top web design and development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

