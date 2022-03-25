The cost of a data breach increased to $4.24 million in 2021. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover the biggest cybersecurity threats of 2022.
MIAMI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IBM reports that the cost of a data breach increased to $4.24 million in 2021 — the highest in 17 years. Considering that the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly digitalized the way businesses operate, more organizations are now vulnerable to cyberattacks.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the biggest cybersecurity threats of 2022.
1) INSIDER THREATS
Keeran Networks Chief Operating Officer Edward Aronyka shares that businesses are at risk for insider threats. One way to solve this issue is to develop a strategy and train employees regularly for when malicious acts happen.
"Insider threats are a growing concern for business owners," said Aronyk. "Still, most organizations don't have proper security systems in place. An insider threat management strategy and regular employee training are the best defense. Being prepared is the best way to be protected."
2) PHISHING, IDENTITY FRAUD AND BUSINESS E-MAIL COMPROMISE
According to Josh Weiss, president and founder of LA Creative Technologies, phishing, identity fraud and business e-mail compromise are still some of the biggest threats in 2022. Weiss also agrees that businesses should educate and train their employees about cybersecurity best practices to prevent and mitigate the risks.
"2022's biggest cybersecurity threats to watch out for remain [to be] Phishing, Identity Fraud and Business E-mail Compromise,'' said Weiss. "We recommend continuous Security Awareness Training & Testing to keep your employees aware of these threats and protect your reputation, bank account and data!"
