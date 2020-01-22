-SiriusXM NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio channels broadcast live from Miami throughout the week -Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz, Pitbull, Andy Cohen, Jenny McCarthy, Joel and Victoria Osteen, Brett Favre, Sway Calloway and other stars host live on the SiriusXM set on Radio Row on Friday, Jan. 31 -Nine broadcasts of Super Bowl LIV in seven languages available on SiriusXM -Super Bowl LIV Radio (channel 105) launches as a special week-long pop-up channel on Monday, Jan. 27