LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bitcoin Wardrobe, a Swedish e-commerce clothing company offering Bitcoin and other crypto-themed clothing, merch, and gifts announced they are now accepting Centric Swap (CNS).
Christoffer Vuolo Junros, founder of The Bitcoin Wardrobe, shared his support of Centric on Twitter, announcing a five percent discount on all orders paid with CNS.
"We stand behind @CentricRise and their vision for a stable, reliable and trusted cryptocurrency for the next generation. We proudly accept $CNS in our store, pay with #CNS and get an extra 5% discount on your order," said the tweet.
Junros, who describes himself as a "long-time Bitcoin and crypto hodler and enthusiast," posted similar messages of support on the company's Instagram and Facebook.
"After learning about Centric recently, I took a deep dive into the website to learn more about Centric's capabilities and philosophy. They have a clear long-term plan for mass adoption. The more I read and study about Centric, the more interested and impressed I become," said Junros in a statement sent to the Centric team.
Tommy Butcher, COO of Centric, said Centric and The Bitcoin Wardrobe are in talks about releasing unique Centric-branded items through TBW.
"We appreciate the support and enthusiasm of Christoffer Vuolo Junros and The Bitcoin Wardrobe," said Butcher. "Customers around the world can purchase an array of attractive clothing and gift items from their store. What's more? They can pay in Centric Swap, get a five percent discount, and enjoy free shipping."
In addition to t-shirts, hoodies, and hats, TBW offers shorts, workout clothes, tank tops, crop tops, dresses, skirts, one-piece bathing suits, reversible bikinis, beach towels, and more. T-shirts are available for crypto kids and toddler hodlers, and "onesies" are a perfect fit for Bitcoin babies.
The Bitcoin Wardrobe is also the official merch provider of the popular Bad Crypto Podcast, featuring many show-branded items, including shirts, hats, stickers, mugs, and more.
Christoffer Vuolo Junros encourages holiday shoppers to place their orders no later than December 5 to ensure delivery before Christmas.
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About The Bitcoin Wardrobe
The Bitcoin Wardrobe was born from founder Christoffer Vuolo Junros' passion for crypto, and his desire to spread the knowledge of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. What better way to get people talking about crypto than with some interesting merchandise? Junros began designing shirts and other items, carefully choosing a high-quality supplier. He spent many hours finding the right designs and testing design concepts on social media.
The aim for TBW is to provide good looking, quality apparel and merch for both crypto enthusiasts, and former "no coiners" who wish to show their support for the crypto space. Sometimes with humour, sometimes with facts—always with style.
Let everyone know you are a part of the wonderful world of blockchain and cryptocurrency with The Bitcoin Wardrobe.
