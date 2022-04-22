Rep. Stacey E. Plaskett (VI), Rep. Marilyn Strickland (WA) and Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY), announced as Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Black Innovation where necessary policy solutions for a sustainable Black economic ecosystem will be discussed
WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Black Innovation Alliance (BIA) announced that in response to their advocacy, Congress has approved the Congressional Caucus on Black Innovation (CBI). The Caucus begins Tuesday, April 26 beginning with a press conference at 10:00 a.m. on Capitol Hill. Co-chairs of the Caucus U.S. Representatives Stacey E. Plaskett (VI), Marilyn Strickland (WA) and Ritchie Torres (NY), along with BIA founder, Dr. Kelly Burton, will lead the charge to engage key policymakers and stakeholders in exploring necessary policy solutions that enable the emergence of an equitable future economy.
In a day-long event that also includes a briefing, afternoon reception, and learning exchange, the Congressional Caucus on Black Innovation will identify the policy needs of Black entrepreneurs, creatives, and innovators; address the educational and programmatic gaps pursuant to creating real pipelines toward viable innovative careers; and explore strategies to repair inequity in funding, resources, and accountability related to entrepreneurial growth and sustainability.
"It is time for America to prioritize Black-led innovation," said Dr. Kelly Burton, Executive Director of Black Innovation Alliance. "With the Congressional Caucus on Black Innovation, our goal is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with leveraging innovation to advance racial equality, while demonstrating the importance of achieving economic equality for our nation's long-term viability and global competitiveness."
During the caucus, with Representatives Plaskett, Strickland and Torres giving remarks, discussions on Black innovation, financial futures and the new frontiers in Black tech will take place.
"History has shown that the contributions of Black innovators and founders have been integral to America's economic growth and our creativity and advancement as a nation," said Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett (VI). "Presently, the potential and driving force of Black innovators and founders is presently being stymied by signiﬁcant barriers and disparities, including inadequate access to capital, inequitable legislation, and regulatory hindrances, along with limited support by philanthropy. As co-chairs and members of the CBI, I and my colleagues will work to show that when Black founders and innovators are treated equitably, EVERYONE wins."
The Congressional Caucus on Black Innovation is the kick-off to BIA's Decade of Black Innovation, a culture-shifting campaign that will engage policymakers, business leaders, funders, activists, and community experts to reclaim innovation, intellectual property, ideas, and ingenuity.
"I am honored to serve as a co-chair of the inaugural Congressional Caucus on Black Innovation with Reps. Plaskett and Torres with support from the Black Innovation Alliance," said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10). "We must acknowledge and address the barriers Black innovators face in our economy from limited access to capital to undue and discriminatory regulatory burdens. I am excited to work with my colleagues and industry as we craft legislation to achieve a more equitable and inclusive economy."
About Black Innovation Alliance (BIA):
Founded in 2020, Black Innovation Alliance (BIA) is a national coalition of 65 innovator-support organizations (ISOs) in service to more than 300,000 Black business owners, startup founders, and creative technologists. Our member organizations are based in more than two dozen cities, and our work has national reach. Our mission is to increase fair and equitable access to the innovation economy for the purpose of achieving Black prosperity
