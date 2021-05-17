WALTHAM, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bowdoin Group, an award-winning executive search firm specializing in leadership search and strategic company build-outs, announced today the appointment of Erik Rocheford as Managing Director. Rocheford joins the firm's established Life Sciences and Digital Health practices, and will help strengthen the firm's executive search capabilities in the early-stage biotech market.
Rocheford brings extensive executive search and business development knowledge to The Bowdoin Group. With over 16 years of experience in the life sciences, Rocheford has spent his career working with and for biopharma companies across different therapeutic areas. Most recently, Rocheford focused on retained executive and board search at Perspective Group serving therapeutic, medical device, and diagnostic companies. Rocheford also spent a number of years at Stratacuity where he led business development activities for the firm in addition to recruiting talent at a range of levels for early-stage biotech companies. Prior to Stratacuity, he worked for Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) as a pharmacologist and Charles River Laboratories where he ran a discovery pharmacology team performing early screening for biopharma clients.
Dave Melville, CEO and Founder at The Bowdoin Group, commented, "Erik is an incredible professional who truly understands the strategic talent acquisition needs of early-stage biotech companies. As we continue to focus our growth in the life sciences, healthcare, financial services, and technology industries, Erik's background further cements our commitment to the Innovation Economy and providing our clients and candidates a best-in-class service."
"I am excited to hit the ground running at The Bowdoin Group," shared Rocheford. "The firm has an unmatched reputation in the market for their delivery and service level on searches, and I'm looking forward to enhancing the firm's partnerships with some of the most cutting-edge companies in the world."
The Bowdoin Group also welcomes Kaye Stradal as a Senior Associate to the team. Stradal brings over seven years of experience in executive recruiting and candidate management to The Bowdoin Group. Most recently, Stradal worked for Isaacson, Miller, a boutique executive search firm, where she supported the company's social media, marketing, talent branding, and business development efforts. Stradal will support Bowdoin's growing Team Expansions and RPO services under the leadership of Lindsey Potvin, a Vice President at Bowdoin.
"Our clients and candidates look to us for a certain level of service, and both these individuals bring an incredible level of experience and expertise to Bowdoin," said Scott Aldsworth, President at The Bowdoin Group. "Erik and Kaye are both great additions to our growing team, and I look forward to their growth with each of our client engagements."
In addition to these two strategic hires, last quarter The Bowdoin Group also welcomed Jordan Snyder as a Senior Consultant, Anastasia Swift as a Senior Associate, and Mikaela Alioto as a Marketing Associate to support the firm's continued expansion as a top executive search firm serving the Innovation Economy across the U.S.
About The Bowdoin Group
The Bowdoin Group is an award-winning retained executive search firm that specializes in C-suite leadership and strategic roles, commercial team expansions, and recruitment process outsourcing for a wide range of companies, ranging from venture-backed startups and emerging growth companies building out their C-suites to larger organizations sourcing talent for rapid market expansion. With deep expertise in Life Sciences, Digital Health, Software & Technology, and FinTech, Bowdoin is uniquely situated to solve recruiting challenges and unmet talent needs more than any other search firm across the U.S. due to its cross-functional reach and domain understanding across healthcare and technology. The firm continuously ranks in the top 2% of the recruiting industry in the U.S. and Canada for client and candidate satisfaction as measured by ClearlyRated's annual NPS survey. The Bowdoin Group is also active in supporting the local entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as several non-profit causes, including Life Science Cares, NEVCA, Hack.Diversity, and FinTech Sandbox. For more information, visit us at https://www.bowdoingroup.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Media Contact
Emily Leinbach, The Bowdoin Group, +1 7812635239, eleinbach@bowdoingroup.com
SOURCE The Bowdoin Group