WALTHAM, Mass., Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bowdoin Group, an executive search firm with deep expertise in leadership search and strategic team expansions for companies across the life sciences, healthcare, and technology sectors, is proud to share that the firm has been named by Hunt Scanlon Media as a "Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firm" for the second year in a row.
Hunt Scanlon, the industry leader in executive search sector news and research, creates this and other lists based on executive search specialties each year. Their 2021 "Top 50" ranking of specialty search firms recognizes the most influential executive recruiters with top reputations and expansive reach across the healthcare and life sciences sectors.
"We are honored to not only be recognized for the work we are doing, but to be in the company of such an impressive list of firms doing consequential work in the industry," said Dave Melville, CEO and Founder of The Bowdoin Group. "In a pivotal time across healthcare and life sciences, we pride ourselves in providing the highest quality service and expertise in industries that are actively improving our quality of life on a national scale."
"It continues to be an honor to see our work recognized by Hunt Scanlon and the executive search industry," added Sean Walker, Partner at The Bowdoin Group and co-lead of the firm's Digital Health Practice. "In the past year, we have worked tirelessly within digital health and life sciences to support our high-growth clients scale and adapt through a strategic and holistic approach to talent acquisition."
Most recently, The Bowdoin Group has placed CEOs for the digital health companies Carevive, DiscernDx, and Alpha II, and has continued a partnership with Mayo Clinic to find other key executives for their organization after placing their President of Platform, Dr. John Halamka, last year. Other recent executive searches have included placements with Genome Medical, Freenome, Opentrons, Quil Health, Corrona, Imprivata, and b.well.
The Bowdoin Group has also built numerous commercial teams and provided strategic talent acquisition services for some of the most cutting-edge life science companies in the space, including SeaGen, ADC Therapeutics, PharmaEssentia, Epizyme, Deciphera, Foundation Medicine, Generation Bio, Zealand Pharma, and Forma Therapeutics, led in partnership with Justin Endres (Managing Director, BioPharma) and Lindsey Potvin (Vice President, RPO Services & Team Expansion). Executive retained searches include those for GRAIL, Akili Interactive, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Ribon Therapeutics, Oncology Analytics, and Strata Oncology.
To view the entire "Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms," visit https://huntscanlon.com/life-sciences-healthcare-top-50/.
About The Bowdoin Group
The Bowdoin Group is an award-winning retained executive search firm that specializes in C-suite leadership and strategic roles, commercial team expansions, and recruitment process outsourcing for a wide range of companies, ranging from venture-backed startups and emerging growth companies building out their C-suites to larger organizations sourcing talent for rapid market expansion. With deep expertise in Life Sciences, Digital Health, Software & Technology, and FinTech, Bowdoin is uniquely situated to solve recruiting challenges and unmet talent needs more than any other search firm across the U.S. due to its cross-functional reach and domain understanding across healthcare and technology. The firm continuously ranks in the top 2% of the recruiting industry in the U.S. and Canada for client and candidate satisfaction as measured by ClearlyRated's annual NPS survey. The Bowdoin Group is also active in supporting the local entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as several non-profit causes, including Life Science Cares, NEVCA, Hack.Diversity, and FinTech Sandbox.
About Hunt Scanlon Media
Hunt-Scanlon Media has been defining and informing the senior talent management sector for over 30 years. Our global staffing intelligence data comes in many forms: daily newswires, industry conferences, annual leadership and state of the industry reports, market intelligence sector briefings, and in our flagship newsletter Executive Search Review. Our exclusive news briefings, interviews, industry trends reports and rankings, forecasts and expert commentary offer unique insight and market intelligence as we track global talent management developments. Since our inception, talent management professionals worldwide have turned to Hunt Scanlon Media — making us the most widely referenced, single source for information in the human capital sector. The privately-held company is based in Greenwich, Conn. For more information, please visit: http://www.huntscanlon.com.
