WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bowdoin Group, an executive search firm with deep expertise in leadership search and team expansions for growth-stage companies, is pleased to announce that the firm has been named to Hunt Scanlon's first annual "HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65" ranking.
The industry leader in executive search sector research and news, Hunt Scanlon Media issues their top executive search and recruiter rankings for numerous categories each year. This is their first annual roundup of the 65 most prominent executive search firms specializing in Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
"It's an honor to be recognized for the work we're doing to advance underrepresented talent in the industries we serve. While we are truly proud of this honor, there is still a tremendous amount of progress to be made to support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts," noted Dave Melville, CEO and Founder of The Bowdoin Group. "We're buoyed by the progress we've seen within DEI in the executive search industry. For many leading organizations, it is no longer a nice-to-have; it is imperative to their success."
Last year, The Bowdoin Group partnered with Quantum Power Skills (QPS), a management consulting firm specializing in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to both evaluate the firm's DEI practices and internal goals, as well as help clients build more diverse teams. Together with QPS, The Bowdoin Group is partnering with its clients to understand business goals, DEI strategies, and provide hiring strategies with diversity top-of-mind.
In 2019 and 2020, approximately two-thirds of candidates placed by Bowdoin are diverse in gender or ethnicity.
Over the last few years, Hunt Scanlon has also recognized The Bowdoin Group in several other lists, including the Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms and their Cyber Technology Top 40 list, highlighting leading search firms in the technology and cyber security spaces. Find Hunt Scanlon's "HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65" list here.
About The Bowdoin Group
The Bowdoin Group is an award-winning retained executive search firm that specializes in C-suite leadership and strategic roles, commercial team expansions, and recruitment process outsourcing for a wide range of companies, ranging from venture-backed startups and emerging growth companies building out their C-suites to larger organizations sourcing talent for rapid market expansion. With deep expertise in Life Sciences, Digital Health, Software & Technology, and FinTech, Bowdoin is uniquely situated to solve recruiting challenges and unmet talent needs more than any other search firm across the U.S. due to its cross-functional reach and domain understanding across healthcare and technology. The firm continuously ranks in the top 2% of the recruiting industry in the U.S. and Canada for client and candidate satisfaction as measured by ClearlyRated's annual NPS survey. The Bowdoin Group is also active in supporting the local entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as several non-profit organizations, including Life Science Cares, NEVCA, Hack.Diversity, and FinTech Sandbox. For more information, visit us at https://www.bowdoingroup.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About Hunt Scanlon Media
Hunt-Scanlon Media has been defining and informing the senior talent management sector for over 30 years. Our global staffing intelligence data comes in many forms: daily newswires, industry conferences, annual leadership and state of the industry reports, market intelligence sector briefings, and in our flagship newsletter Executive Search Review. Our exclusive news briefings, interviews, industry trends reports and rankings, forecasts and expert commentary offer unique insight and market intelligence as we track global talent management developments. Since our inception, talent management professionals worldwide have turned to Hunt Scanlon Media — making us the most widely referenced, single source for information in the human capital sector. The privately-held company is based in Greenwich, Conn. For more information, please visit: http://www.huntscanlon.com.
