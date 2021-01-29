CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Brookfield Group, a full-service managed technology company, was named OneZone Chamber of Commerce 2021 Business of the Year. OneZone Chamber of Commerce services both the Carmel and Fishers Indiana areas and has over 1300 members.
"The Brookfield Group has been an integral part of the Indianapolis and Carmel community for over 30 years. During the Pandemic, we were there for clients helping them mobilize their workforce with communications, networking and keeping their data safe," says Fadi Abdallah, CEO of The Brookfield Group. "It is truly an honor to be recognized by OneZone Chamber of Commerce as the 2021 Business of the Year."
The Brookfield Group has seen double digit, year-over-year growth in 2020. During the past year they've added new services to their already robust menu offerings and several new hire positions. In 2021, they plan to continue to grow their team of IT experts as well as having a summer intern program again. "We've developed and created multiple new business applications over the last year to aid our clients in not only managing their business but optimizing efficiencies," said Matt MacBeth, CIO of The Brookfield Group. "Last year we hired one of our summer interns full time and look forward working with new interns this summer and developing their talent."
About The Brookfield Group
The Brookfield Group is a full-service managed technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions and support to businesses. For over 30 years they've offered cloud computing, disaster recovery, business continuity, voice and networking services as well as a wide variety of services customizable to fit the company's size and objectives. Most recently, they've added app development and digital marketing to their menu of services. More information about the company can be found at http://www.thebrookfieldgroup.com.
About OneZone
In 2015, the Carmel and Fishers Chambers of Commerce merged to become OneZone to better serve the business interests of its 1,300 collective members. OneZone is a stronger voice, has a significant presence and acts as a business advocate in an ever-changing marketplace on behalf of its members. More information can be found at https://www.onezonecommerce.com.
