ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factoreal is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with the Brooklyn Cyclones Baseball Club. The partnership will help rapidly enhance the Brooklyn Cyclones fan engagement capabilities through Factoreal's ML-driven advanced analytics and customer engagement solution. The omnichannel platform aims to deliver contextual, in-the-moment, multi-channel marketing initiatives to enhance customer lifetime value in today's hypercompetitive market.
Factoreal is a powerful, digital customer engagement automation platform with massive segmentation capabilities, ML-driven event processing, and multi-channel interaction capabilities to help sports team transform their customer engagement initiatives. The unified platform is an industry best solution to enhance customer engagement and drive digital transformation.
Aditya Dhruva, Chief Executive Officer, Factoreal, said, "Factoreal has designed its next- generation customer engagement platform keeping in mind the challenges every marketer faces. We are excited to partner with the Brooklyn Cyclones to support their digital fan engagement journey and provide great experiences for their customers.
Factoreal delivers an all-in-one digital customer engagement platform to empower marketers to build lifelong engagement with their customers. The solution brings together email marketing automation, mobile marketing, social media marketing management, social ad management, customer journey automation, e-commerce integration, personalization & segmentation, and more into one simple, connected platform.
About Factoreal
Factoreal is a startup looking to disrupt the Omni-Channel Customer Engagement industry. With funding from the Mahindra group, the startup aims to make customer journey automation simple and affordable for all businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.factoreal.com.
About Brooklyn Cyclones
The Brooklyn Cyclones are a Minor League Baseball team of the High-A East and the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. They are based in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, and play at Maimonides Park, just off the Coney Island Boardwalk. From their founding in 2001 through 2020, the Cyclones competed in the Class A Short Season New York–Penn League (NYPL).
For more information, please visit https://www.milb.com/brooklyn
For further inquiries, please contact:
Swati Sinha Marketing Factoreal
Email: letschat@factoreal.com
SOURCE Factoreal