SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, a global not-for-profit industry association for business architecture, today announced the release of new Financial Services, Insurance, Transportation, Government and Common Industry reference models. Now available for download in the Guild Online Store, each model represents an industry baseline for organizational leaders to accelerate business transformation, mitigate risk and enact agile change.
For organizations just getting started or those well-versed, industry reference models simplify the application of business architecture for strategy execution. The newly released reference models are continuously updated by organizations across the globe to help business leaders validate and pursue new strategies with a shared vision. Each model provides a comprehensive representation of a given industry sector and are ready to deploy or be customized as required.
From customer experience to risk and compliance management, reference models support key scenarios and challenges business leaders must solve for to create value. The reference models adhere to formal principles and based on the model, include capability, value stream, stakeholder, information and organization maps that may be used to align and frame industry requirements and executive priorities with a comprehensive plan for change.
According to William Ulrich, Guild Co-founder, "The industry reference models are the result of the invaluable contributions of Guild members and support a wide range of real-world challenges confronting organizations today. Each reference model is readily actionable and can be used as a starting point to enact change with the right strategies, new business models, next-gen operating models and essential technology investments."
Industry reference models are available at no charge to Guild members for use in their organizations and available to non-members for a fee.
About the Business Architecture Guild®
The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.