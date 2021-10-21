ADDISON, Ill., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cary Company, a supplier of containers and packaging, industrial filtration, spill control and facility products, announced today the acquisition of Containers Unlimited, a California-based industrial container distributor and reconditioner specializing in drums, pails, cans, bottles and Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC's).
"We are extremely excited to welcome the Containers Unlimited team," said T.J. Tyrrell, vice president of The Cary Company. "Their focus on customer service while offering value through competitive pricing, inventory management, sourcing and sustainability made it an amazing opportunity to support our similar vision while expanding our partnerships on the West Coast."
Based in Hayward, Calif., Containers Unlimited operates in three locations across California, including reconditioning facilities in both Oakland and Jurupa Valley, Calif. This addition allows The Cary Company to better serve its existing customers in California as well as strengthen its capabilities as a reconditioning center in the West Coast region.
"I am pleased The Cary Company has acquired Containers Unlimited. It will open up the opportunity to service customers with more product lines on the West Coast and now across the country. I am looking forward to seeing the growth and continued success of Containers Unlimited that is now a division of The Cary Company," said Mike McGuire, owner of Containers Unlimited. McGuire will stay on as regional vice president of California operations.
The acquisition follows the recent integration of Quality Container, LLC in March 2021. Containers Unlimited will operate as Containers Unlimited Division of The Cary Company and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of The Cary Company. The Cary Company management team traveled to California this week to welcome new employees and directly answer questions from the Containers Unlimited staff.
The Cary Company, founded in 1895, provides containers and packaging, industrial filtration, spill control and a variety of facility and shipping products to customers in the United States and overseas. This privately-owned company has emerged in the past few years as a strong contender in the distribution space with its reliable inventory and distinguished customer service experience. To learn more about The Cary Company, visit https://www.thecarycompany.com.
Containers Unlimited is a family owned and operated business since 1983. This California-based industrial container distributor and reconditioner specializes in drums, pails, cans, bottles and Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC's) and has locations in Hayward, Jurupa Valley and Oakland, Calif. The Hayward, Calif., location is more than 140,000 square feet and Oakland, Calif., location has more than more than 70,000 square feet of warehouse space.
