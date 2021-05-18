FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arreva®, the trusted advisor and industry leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and digital auction software, announced that The Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah has chosen Arreva's ExceedFurther® as their All-in-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management Software. The Diocese joins faith-based and other nonprofit organizations transforming their fundraising, building awareness, acquiring new donors, and engaging existing donors through Arreva's evolutionary software.
"Arreva's ExceedFurther provides us with an all-in-one, cloud-based, donor relationship management and digital fundraising solution that helps us work more efficiently and save time and money. When we decided to make a change, we looked at numerous vendors and did an extensive value and benefit analysis. We found an incredible amount of value in Arreva. ExceedFurther has helped to increase our productivity which has allowed us to move the diocese forward in achieving our fundraising goals, and Arreva's customer support is second to none. We were especially pleased with Arreva's highly consultative data migration and implementation process," said Erika Simpson, Development Manager for The Catholic Diocese of Savannah.
David Blyer, Arreva CEO and Co-Founder adds, "We're thankful that the Catholic Diocese of Savannah selected Arreva. Given the challenging times, finding ways to transform fundraising is even more important than ever for faith-based organizations. Arreva's software is truly delivering value by helping them raise more money, manage pledges, manage grants, and engage donors, while saving time in many ways."
Learn more about Arreva at http://www.arreva.com or schedule a personal consultation and demo of Arreva's ExceedFurther, the All-in-One, Cloud-based Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management Software and our MaestroSoft Digital Auction Software and Services at http://www.arreva.com/demo.
About Arreva
Arreva®,is a trusted advisor and market leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and auction software that has been serving the nonprofit industry for more than three decades. Arreva's, ExceedFurther® All-in-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management software is helping nonprofits worldwide further their mission, transform fundraising, and cultivate relationships with donors and constituents. Our MaestroAuction Online TM and MaestroAuctionTM virtual live and silent auction software, Text2Bid® digital and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® text-based donation software and services are helping nonprofits raise billions of dollars and further their cause through thousands of virtual fundraising events, charity auctions and galas.
Media Contact
David Jost, Arreva, 9549001543, david.jost@arreva.com
SOURCE Arreva