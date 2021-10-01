FARMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ChannelPro Network is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 SMB All-Star Awards. The only awards program of its kind in the channel, the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars recognizes a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives have made a significant impact on the SMB channel in the last 12 months, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.
What constitutes a significant impact? Some factors include:
- Developing a new product or service that has market-changing potential
- Creating a significant new channel program
- Redefining the company with clear partner benefits
- Making bold business moves that positively impact SMB resellers
- Making a market shift from enterprise to SMB, with products purpose-built for SMBs
- Leveraging an acquisition to provide enhanced opportunities for partners and additional functionality for their customers
The All-Stars list varies in size annually and has neither a minimum nor maximum length.
For the third year in a row, The ChannelPro Network is including a Not For Profit All-Star award, which goes to KnowBe4 in recognition of its persistent efforts to give back to the community on the road to its successful recent IPO.
"In an industry that makes torrents of news on a daily basis, it's hard to stand out from the pack with something truly stellar," says Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network.
"The companies on this year's All-Star list met that difficult standard in ways that The ChannelPro Network team is proud to recognize."
Editorial coverage includes the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars special feature in the October print and digital editions of ChannelPro-SMB magazine, as well as online coverage at ChannelProNetwork.com.
The 2021 All-Star honorees are:
- Acronis
- Apple
- Augmentt
- Cytracom
- Datto
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- HP
- Huntress
- Intel
- Lenovo
- Microsoft
- Nerdio
- NinjaRMM
- ScalePad
- Sophos
- SkyKick
- SYNNEX
- Zoom
- Not For Profit All-Star: KnowBe4
