FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ChannelPro Network is pleased to announce the all-new 2022 Online Summit series kicking off on April 6. The three, single-day virtual events will be jam-packed with live, interactive sessions dedicated to top-of-mind subjects for all IT solution providers and integrators: protecting customers from cyberthreats and running their businesses more efficiently and profitably.
Themes for the online summits are: Cybersecurity: Protect and Profit (April 6), Business Management: Cracking the Growth Code (October 11), and Cybersecurity: Smart Security (December 14). All educational sessions will be presented by industry-leading experts and channel professionals. Attendees will also be able to browse the virtual expo hall and interact live with sponsors.
"Like all of our in-person events throughout the year, ChannelPro's Online Summits deliver actionable advice on the latest business and technology trends and provide opportunity for attendees to interact with panelists, but from the convenience of their office," says Jeff O'Heir, event content director and community manager for The ChannelPro Network. "We are committed to reaching out to our MSP community through numerous mediums to provide the critical information they need to run their businesses."
The April 6 Cybersecurity Online Summit: Protect and Profit, features the following educational sessions:
- Pandemic Security Health Checkup—It's been two years since COVID-19 made remote and hybrid security an urgent priority. What have we learned since then? Join our panel of cybersecurity "doctors" (better known as experienced MSPs) Joshua Liberman, Anthony Oren, and David Ruchman as they diagnose what's worked, what hasn't, and how to apply those lessons in the future.
- Peer to Peer: Ransomware 2.0—Channel pro Oli Thordarson, founder and CEO of Alvaka Networks, will share front-line tales from his "ransomware rescue" service, including the dramatic attacks he's faced, the strategies he's used to counter them, and the success he's had marketing ransomware services.
- Going for Cyber Insurance Gold—Joseph Brunsman, an Olympic-caliber cyber insurance expert, will answer your most urgent questions about evaluating policies, meeting compliance standards, getting claims approved, and more. Expect gold medal advice.
- MSP Sued! Are You Ready?—Security and compliance expert Mike Semel will share 10 specific risk management strategies you can use to protect your reputation, your mind, and your retirement from end-user lawsuits.
- New Workplace, New Threats, New Arsenal—An elite panel of security-focused channel pros—RJ Friedman, Angela Hogaboom, and Rory Sanchez—will discuss the latest techniques attackers are using to victimize their targets and the latest tools channel pros are using to protect those businesses.
"ChannelPro's events, both virtual and in-person, offer attendees compelling content in lively and fun-filled formats that are unique in our industry," says Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network. "Our focus in this year's online summits on delivering smart and profitable cybersecurity services and cracking the business growth code go straight to the heart of some of the biggest challenges channel pros face in 2022, and how best to tackle them."
Complete April 6 Cybersecurity Online Summit event information and a registration page can be found here: https://events.channelpronetwork.com/cybersecurity-online-summit-protect-and-profit.
And if you want an up close and personal experience with your peers, industry experts, and the ChannelPro staff, please attend one of our in-person ChannelPro SMB Forums touring around the country. Next up is May 5-6 in Chicago. Find out more here: https://events.channelpronetwork.com/upcoming-events/channelpro
The ChannelPro Network is a division of EH Media LLC, a leading U.S. business-to-business media company and conference producer.
