SUNNYVALE Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergent the market-leading provider of solutions for revenue and customer-lifecycle management, today announced that it has teamed up with the Chattanooga Film Festival, and MediaKind to enable a virtual and interactive film festival for viewers.
The festival's feature and short-films will be streamed via MediaKind's MediaFirst TV platform, and Evergent's user life cycle and monetization platform, both hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Options to attend the event are available via a variety of options – full four-day All Access, passes, VIP access or individual one-day access; and all are made available via Evergent's multi-tenant and flexible platform which is pre-integrated with MediaKind and Microsoft.
This type of virtual experience is the perfect way for event-producers like the Chattanooga Film Festival in connecting their viewers, keeping communities integrated, and a great opportunity to protect revenue while continuing to captivate and delight their audiences.
Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO, Evergent said, "The flexibility of the Evergent platform, and its pre-integration with MediaKind and Microsoft enables digital service providers to keep their audiences engaged, especially in the current climate. I am very excited that we are part of a world-class solution that enables the Chattanooga Film Festival in serving, and connecting its viewer-community. Our joint solution enables any provider to continue operations virtually and monetize any kind of service to its audiences in a timely and efficient manner."
Executive director and lead programmer, Chris Dortch II said, "The Evergent, MediaKind and Microsoft solution allows us to continue connecting the film community by enabling us to stream a virtual, interactive festival, continue to raise funds as an arts non-profit, and keep our audience engaged with a meticulously curated line-up of films and live events despite social-distancing norms."
Raul Aldrey, MediaKind Chief Business Officer said, "We are very excited to deliver a fully cloud based, end to end interactive experience for CFF20 powered by our MediaFirst Media platform and Evergent Monetization solution. The combined offering delivers efficient back office integration with a best-in-class OTT streaming for a high quality experience from end-to-end. During these challenging times of limited access to traditional events, we can provide the Chattanooga Film Festival and all the independent studios and filmmakers with interactive and content rich experiences."
About the Chattanooga Film Festival:
The Chattanooga Film Festival (CFF) loves everything about cinema: the films, filmmakers and the open-minded cinephiles that have watched films with us since early popup screenings as the Mise En Scenesters film club. The club evolved into the first ever Chattanooga Film Festival was held in 2014, and has been quickly making a name for itself among film-lovers, filmmakers and the entertainment industry. Over the years CFF has been hailed by the Southern Sundance by Southern Living Magazine and was named one of the Bloody Best Genre Fests in the World for two years running by MovieMaker Magazine.
About Evergent
Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include leading carriers such as AT&T, Airtel, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.
For Evergent press and analyst queries, please contact:
Balbinder O'Neil, marketing@evergent.com.
For Chattanooga Film Festival queries, please contact:
Rebecca Feldbin, bex@thebex.co