WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chertoff Group, a global security advisory firm that enables clients to navigate changes in security risk, technology and policy, today announced that Ben Joelson has joined its Strategic Advisory Services practice.
Joelson joins The Chertoff Group as managing director of corporate security risk management. In this capacity he will lead comprehensive organizational risk assessments for Fortune 500 and high-net worth clients, help industry clients secure complex supply chains, and execute corporate development strategies.
"Ben brings a wealth of knowledge about security risk management, and we are so pleased to have him on the team" said Michael Chertoff, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Chertoff Group. "His history with the firm ensures he's ready on day one to tackle the needs of our clients."
Prior to joining The Chertoff Group, Joelson was President of a U.S. aerospace and defense company focused on platform sales, aviation training, and contracted logistical support for various international customers and in support of U.S. government contracts. Before this role, he was a member of The Chertoff Group's team as a senior director. Joelson also served as a United States Air Force Officer responsible for complex security and antiterrorism missions around the world.
"I am excited to return to The Chertoff Group," said Joelson. "The Firm's team of risk management experts, strategy consultants, and security-focused investment bankers are the best in the industry. I look forward to helping Clients tackle complex risks and recognize that effective security and resilience programs are business enablers."
An internationally recognized leader in security and risk management advisory services, The Chertoff Group applies unmatched industry insights around security technology, global threats, strategy and public policy to enable a more secure world. To learn more about The Chertoff Group, visit https://www.chertoffgroup.com
Media Contact
Meagan Hawkins, The Chertoff Group, +1 2028343810, meagan.hawkins@chertoffgroup.com
SOURCE The Chertoff Group