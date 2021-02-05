WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chertoff Group, a global security advisory firm that enables clients to navigate changes in security risk, technology and policy, today announced the appointment of The Honorable Ellen Lord as a Senior Advisor. Until recently, Lord served as the first Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S), leading the Department of Defense's personnel, policies and processes involved in Pentagon acquisition, contracts, logistics, and the defense industrial base. At The Chertoff Group she will provide counsel regarding defense programs, homeland security and the protection of critical infrastructure.
"We are excited to welcome Ellen to our team of Senior Advisors," said Michael Chertoff, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Chertoff Group. "This network provides critical analysis and perspective on the ever-changing landscape of risk management. Ellen's deep background in aerospace and defense, both in the government and private sectors, coupled with her business acumen will add immense value to our clients."
Lord's career, spanning more than 30 years, includes serving as President and CEO of Textron Systems, a subsidiary of the Textron Company. She is a former Vice Chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association and served as the Director of the U.S. – India Business Council. Lord also served as a Trustee on the Board of the U.S. Naval Institute Foundation.
"I am honored to join The Chertoff Group" said Lord. "I look forward to enabling the partnership between government and industry to further our national and economic security."
An internationally recognized leader in security and risk management advisory services, The Chertoff Group applies unmatched industry insights around security technology, global threats, strategy and public policy to enable a more secure world. To learn more about The Chertoff Group, visit https://www.chertoffgroup.com/
