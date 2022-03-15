NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announces the launch of its Women in R&D Scholarship to attend the 10th Annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°. The new scholarship is aimed at women physician leaders and aspiring R&D leaders.
The scholarship is open to women working in medicine development with an MD, MD equivalent or PhD. The scholarship covers attendance to all live sessions, on-demand audio recordings, networking breaks and roundtable discussions at the Chief Medical Officer Summit 360° in Cambridge, MA on April 4-5.
"As a woman-founded company dedicated to supporting women R&D leaders in biotech and encouraging greater equity in biotech leadership, launching this scholarship is a great pleasure," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director, the Conference Forum.
The Chief Medical Officer Summit 360° will focus on clinical decision making and regulatory strategy, trends in biotech financing and business development, C-suite relationships and team building, external communication strategies and professional and skill development for CMOs through fireside discussions, interactive panels and roundtable discussions. In addition to the scheduled sessions, there will also be over five hours throughout the CMO Summit for peer-to-peer learning and networking, plus exhibitions that specialize in supporting emerging biotech R&D.
"Attendees can expect to learn from their Chief Medical Officer peers and create long-lasting relationships," said Andrew Goldstein, Producer, Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°.
Applicants are required to fill out the registration scholarship form and write about their current role, what inspired them to go into medicine development and what they hope to gain from their attendance and participation at the Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°.
Applications are due March 29th. Applicants will be informed within 48 hours.
To learn more about the scholarship, please visit
https://theconferenceforum.org/conferences/chief-medical-officer-summit/women-in-rd-scholarship/
About the Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°:
The CMO Summit 360® is the forum for Biotech Chief Medical Officers to connect with peers and develop the skills needed to succeed in their current CMO role and beyond. It is the conference to network with other biotech CMOs across indications, company stages and geographic locations. The CMO Summit attracts the largest gathering of physicians in biotech to address the unique challenges associated with directing and managing R&D functions often with limited resources, while raising capital and strategizing for growth and appropriate exits.
About the Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is an independent, women-founded-and-led life science industry research firm. Based on its research, the company presents 12 conferences a year, all dedicated to discovering how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They produce webinars and the podcast program, Pharma Talk Radio. They also publish six quarterly newsletters covering patients as partners, immuno-oncology, clinical trial innovation, clinical research as a care option, drug delivery technologies and supporting the role of the Chief Medical Officer in emerging biotech.
Learn more about the Conference Forum at theconferenceforum.org.
Media Contact
Allyson Adams, Conference Forum, 6462906797, allyson@tcfllc.org
SOURCE Conference Forum