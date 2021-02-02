AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock Solid Technologies, Inc. is announcing that it has been selected by the City of Columbus, Ohio as the provider of the city's new 311 call center response solution. Rock Solid's OneView Citizen Relationship Management (CRM) platform will provide Columbus an efficient and customer-friendly citizen engagement and 311 platform in a virtualized environment across multiple business units in the City.
The City of Columbus' goal is to move their 311 operations into a comprehensive, configurable, and intuitive platform to enable staff across multiple departments to better serve citizens. After an extensive RFP process, the OneView CRM platform was selected for its ability to meet the community's needs alongside Rock Solid Technologies' ongoing collaboration and understanding of Columbus' objectives.
Columbus' new OneView 311 platform will replace the existing on premise solution and support services management, call management, and reporting. The SaaS platform will help the City manage service requests across multiple channels, provide follow-up on citizen requests, enable automated 311 workflows, deliver performance metrics and reporting, integrate with the City's integrated voice response system, and more on one platform.
Richard Brown, CEO of Rock Solid Technologies, says "The City of Columbus is making a powerful statement about its commitment to citizen service by selecting the Rock Solid OneView CRM as its 311 solution. We look forward to supporting Columbus through planning, implementation, and long-term citizen engagement."
The implementation of the Columbus 311 call center response solution began on October 5th, 2020. The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
About Rock Solid Technologies
Rock Solid Technologies is a collaborative citizen engagement platform that helps local governments and their citizens work as one. As a trusted government technology partner for 25+ years, our intuitive all-in-one Citizen Relationship Management (CRM) and Mobile Application Platform-as-a-Service solution gives community leaders the tools they need to make informed decisions, connect with residents, and build stronger communities. To learn more, visit https://www.rocksolid.com/.
