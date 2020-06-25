VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio Inc., North America's most trusted provider of board portal software, has announced that The Climate Reality Project Canada, a not-for-profit that empowers Canadians from all walks of life to raise awareness about and take action against the global climate emergency, has been awarded Aprio's Good Governance for All Award 2020.
Now in its fifth year, Aprio's Good Governance for All Award annually recognizes a deserving not-for-profit with board portal software to help them better engage their directors and run board meetings more simply and securely. The winner of the Good Governance for All Award earns Aprio software free for three years.
"'Empower, like our world depends on it' is at the very core of our beliefs and mission as an organization," said Andre-Yanne Parent, Executive Director of Climate Reality Canada. "We're dedicated to providing pedagogy and communication tools to our volunteers so that they can initiate climate conversations with their network in a culturally relevant way and unite their communities under a common mission. Over the last decade, we're proud to say that our Climate Reality Leaders have delivered thousands of presentations, reaching out to close to 700,000 Canadians from all walks of life to educate and engage them on the climate crisis."
"Any organization that is based on volunteer engagement and horizontal leadership believes in accountability and transparency at every level, and this is especially true with our board of directors," added Andre-Yanne Parent. "We're truly grateful to be able to benefit from having access to Aprio, which will help us to more efficiently prepare for board meetings and streamline our communications with board members."
"For many not-for-profit organizations, including ours, sophisticated board portal software is out of reach," added Ben Trister, board member of Climate Reality Canada. "Because I've used Aprio on another board, I've seen firsthand how smooth and seamless the implementation and experience can be. The board at Climate Reality Canada is looking forward to having Aprio to securely centralize all our board materials, making them easy to access before and after our board meetings. Aprio will also help us to have a better understanding of what's going on in the organization. It's really self-evident that having Aprio software is worth it."
The Climate Reality Project Canada serves as the Canadian branch of a global movement of more than 21,000 dedicated volunteers in 154 countries around the world founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. Through their climate reality leader program and community climate hubs, Climate Reality Canada empowers their volunteers to engage with their communities and promote personal, local, domestic, and international initiatives to solve the world's climate crisis.
"Aprio's mission is to make good governance simple and affordable for every organization," said Ian Warner, President and CEO of Aprio. "Climate Reality Canada is an inspiring example of a not-for-profit with a big impact on taking action against climate change. We're thrilled that our technology can streamline their board's efforts and support their future goals."
This year, Good Governance for All nominations were open to all North American not-for-profit organizations and the winner was chosen earlier this month. Previous winners include ACCESS Community Capital Fund, InspireHealth, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Saskatchewan Division, and Canuck Place pediatric hospice.
About Aprio Inc.
Aprio makes good governance simple and affordable. We help organizations large and small to achieve efficient and transparent board communication and well-run board meetings. The Aprio board portal provides premium features without premium pricing, all delivered with unmatched support and top security. Our simplicity and affordability make us the first choice of credit unions, banks, and financial institutions across North America. Founded in 2003, Aprio is proud of our reputation for the best customer experience in our industry. Visit www.aprioboardportal.com to learn more.
